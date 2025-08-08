EA FC 25 The Factotum Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Factotum Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a player of their choice with a versatile and well-rounded upgrade on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be completed, while also being applicable to players of any position.

This is the first EVO to be released as part of the final week of the FUTTIES event. This promo has had multiple EVOs released during the previous weeks, with most of them being free to complete. The EA FC 25 The Factotum Evolution is the latest such addition, offering some amazing stat upgrades and PlayStyles for the current meta.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Factotum Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Factotum Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 95

Pace: Max 98

Defending: Max 98

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations are extremely lenient and will be applicable to most players with an overall rating of 95 or under in Ultimate Team.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Factotum Evolution

The nature of the boosts being offered via this EVO makes it ideal for almost any position or role. These are some of the most popular and overpowered players that can be used:

Skelly Alvero: 95

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 95

Jorrel Hato: 95

Jack Grealish: 95

Saeed Al Owairan: 95

Cole Palmer: 95

Xavi Simons: 95

Samuel Lino: 95

Ferran Torres: 95

Kaka: 94

Heung Min Son: 94

Ciro Immobile: 94

Denzel Dumfries: 94

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

Kika Nazareth: 92

Fermin: 91

All these players will become top-tier in their respective positions and roles under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Factotum Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike most recent EVOs like Aim Assist or Hybrid Core, the EA FC 25 The Factotum Evolution only has three levels instead of four or five. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Aggression +8 (Max 94)

Stamina +8 (Max 96)

Pace +3 (Max 95)

Rapid and Technical PlayStyles

Quickstep+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +3 (Max 94)

Passing +3 (Max 97)

Strength +8 (Max 94)

Tiki Taka and Intercept PlayStyle

Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Dribbling +3 (Max 95)

Defending +3 (Max 95)

Jumping +8 (Max 95)

Aerial PlayStyle

Press Proven+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain all of the boosts on offer:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

