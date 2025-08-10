EA FC 25 Picasso Mode Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Aug 10, 2025 18:39 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Picasso Mode Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players and provide them with exceptional passing abilities on the virtual pitch. This is the first EVO to be released this year that offers an upgrade of up to five PlayStyle+ traits, but it comes at a significant price of around 150,000 coins or 600 FC Points.

The fifth and final week of the FUTTIES promo has provided gamers with some amazing EVOs to level up their players in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 25 Picasso Mode Evolution is the latest addition to this event. It can be applied to 96-rated players and offers some massive passing boosts, making it an enticing proposition.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Picasso Mode Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Picasso Mode Evolution:

  • Overall rating: Max 96
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations will allow almost every 96-rated player in the game to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Picasso Mode Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered options for this EVO:

  • Wil Trapp: 96
  • Heung Min Son: 96
  • Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96
  • Eden Hazard: 96
  • Pedro Neto: 96
  • Kylian Mbappe: 96
  • Ronaldo Nazario: 96
  • Luis Suarez: 96
  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 96
  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 96
  • Ousmane Dembele: 96
  • Ruud Gullit: 94
  • Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
All these players will become top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system if used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Picasso Mode Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to the recently released Hybrid Core EVO, the EA FC 25 Picasso Mode Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Pace +4 (Max 96)
  • Vision +24 (Max 97)
  • Crossing +24 (Max 95)
  • Technical PlayStyle
  • Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Skill moves +2 star
  • Long Passing +12 (Max 97)
  • Freekick Accuracy +16
  • Curve +12 (Max 97)
  • Short Passing +12
  • Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Balance +12 (Max 97)
  • Ball control +6 (Max 97)
  • Dribbling +12 (Max 96)
  • Long Passing +12 (Max 97)
  • Composure +12 (Max 96)
  • Rapid PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Weak Foot +2 star
  • Reactions +12 (Max 97)
  • Agility +24 (Max 97)
  • Stamina +16 (Max 95)
  • Deadball PlayStyle
  • Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

  • Weak Foot +2 star
  • Skill moves +2 star
  • Dribbling +12 (Max 96)
  • Short Passing +12
  • Technical+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions and Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

