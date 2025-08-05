EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English midfielder with a 97-rated item as part of the ongoing event. The Manchester United superstar is one of the most promising youngsters in the sport today, and he now has a special item that showcases his potential on the virtual pitch as well.
The defensive midfielder previously received a 92-rated UEFA Europa League RTTF item as an SBC. However, this item failed to receive any upgrades due to Manchester United failing to win the final of this tournament against Spurs.
However, the EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo FUTTIES SBC has given him an even better boost than what he could have obtained back then.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the previously released Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC, the EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo FUTTIES SBC also requires three squads to be completed. Here are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment:
Task 1: Manchester United
- Manchester United players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: England
- England players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 135,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 97-rated defensive midfielder who also has excellent playmaking abilities.
Not only does this version of Kobbie Mainoo have exceptional stats, five-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot, but he also has the Intercept+, Anticipate+, Tiki Taka+, and Press Proven+ PlayStyles. These traits will make him a versatile all-rounder under the FC IQ system.