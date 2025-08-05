  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 05, 2025 04:29 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English midfielder with a 97-rated item as part of the ongoing event. The Manchester United superstar is one of the most promising youngsters in the sport today, and he now has a special item that showcases his potential on the virtual pitch as well.

Ad

The defensive midfielder previously received a 92-rated UEFA Europa League RTTF item as an SBC. However, this item failed to receive any upgrades due to Manchester United failing to win the final of this tournament against Spurs.

However, the EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo FUTTIES SBC has given him an even better boost than what he could have obtained back then.

Check out EA FC 25 review

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC, the EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo FUTTIES SBC also requires three squads to be completed. Here are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Manchester United

  • Manchester United players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 2: England

  • England players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88
Ad

Task 3: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 135,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 97-rated defensive midfielder who also has excellent playmaking abilities.

Not only does this version of Kobbie Mainoo have exceptional stats, five-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot, but he also has the Intercept+, Anticipate+, Tiki Taka+, and Press Proven+ PlayStyles. These traits will make him a versatile all-rounder under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications