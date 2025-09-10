  • home icon
  • EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 10, 2025 17:52 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 99-rated version of the French superstar. He is one of the best attackers in the game, and fans can now get their hands on this item by completing this SBC.

This 99-rated version was released as part of the FUTTIES Team 1 roster, along with other 99-rated players like Lamine Yamal and Pele. He was worth millions of coins before being re-released as part of the Pre-Season promo, and the EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe FUTTIES SBC has made him even more accessible.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to the recently released Jamie Gittens SBC, the EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Task 1: France

  • France players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Pichon: 92
  • Baresi: 92
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 2: Real Madrid

  • Real Madrid players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 3: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Joao Neves(TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

Task 4: 91-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Flint: 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

Task 5+6: 92-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Jonathan Clauss: 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79
Task 7: 94-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Bogle: 95
  • Seamus Coleman: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Sheridan: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89

Task 8: 95-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 95

Solutions:

  • Sadio Mane: 97
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • John Barnes: 96
  • Cafu: 96
  • Alphonso Davies: 95
  • Saeed Al Owairan: 95
  • Gianluca Zambrotta: 93
  • Marcus Thuram: 92
  • Ella Toone: 92
  • Xavi: 91
  • Jan Cuadrado: 90

EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe FUTTIES SBC is around 450,000 coins. This is lower than his price in the transfer market, making this SBC worth completing for gamers who want to try this 99-rated item before the release of EA FC 26. He has all the stats and traits required to be an elite-tier striker under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Quick Links

