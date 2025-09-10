EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 99-rated version of the French superstar. He is one of the best attackers in the game, and fans can now get their hands on this item by completing this SBC.
This 99-rated version was released as part of the FUTTIES Team 1 roster, along with other 99-rated players like Lamine Yamal and Pele. He was worth millions of coins before being re-released as part of the Pre-Season promo, and the EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe FUTTIES SBC has made him even more accessible.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Jamie Gittens SBC, the EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Baresi: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 2: Real Madrid
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Joao Neves(TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 4: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Flint: 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 5+6: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Jonathan Clauss: 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 7: 94-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Bogle: 95
- Seamus Coleman: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
Task 8: 95-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 95
Solutions:
- Sadio Mane: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Cafu: 96
- Alphonso Davies: 95
- Saeed Al Owairan: 95
- Gianluca Zambrotta: 93
- Marcus Thuram: 92
- Ella Toone: 92
- Xavi: 91
- Jan Cuadrado: 90
EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Kylian Mbappe FUTTIES SBC is around 450,000 coins. This is lower than his price in the transfer market, making this SBC worth completing for gamers who want to try this 99-rated item before the release of EA FC 26. He has all the stats and traits required to be an elite-tier striker under the FC IQ system.