EA FC 25 La Reina Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 La Reina Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their CAMs on the virtual pitch and provide them with the attributes required in the current meta. This is a paid EVO and requires 75000 coins or 300 FC points to be unlocked, which is to be expected considering the caliber of upgrades on offer.

This is the latest paid EVO to be released during the ongoing Shapeshifters event, and it adheres to the theme of the promo by providing the player of your choice with the CM position along with other upgrades.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 La Reina Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following stipulations to be eligible for the EA FC 25 La Reina Evolution:

Overall: Max 93

Position: CAM

Shooting: Max 98

Positions: Max three

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 La Reina Evolution

These are some of the best options to use in this EVO:

Grace Geyoro: 93

Jonathan David: 93

Wayne Rooney: 93

Debinha: 93

Ousmane Dembele: 93

Gianfranco Zola: 93

Dani Olmo: 93

Paulo Dybala: 93

Camille Abily: 93

Yaya Toure: 93

Kika Nazareth: 92

Marco Reus: 92

Mia Hamm: 89

All these players will become elite-tier playmakers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 La Reina Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Invincible Mentality EVO, the EA FC 25 La Reina Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +10 (Max 91)

Position CM

Playmaker++

Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +15 (Max 92)

Balance +15 (Max 95)

Agility+15 (Max 94)

Jumping +20 (Max 90)

Long Ball Pass PlayStyle

Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Passing +20 (Max 96)

Reactions +15 (Max 94)

Stamina +20 (Max 91)

Ball control +15 (Max 94)

First Touch PlayStyle

Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Defending +15 (Max 82)

Dribbling +15 (Max 94)

Half Winger++

Weak Foot +3 star

Shadow Striker++

Flair PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

Composure +15 (Max 93)

Strength +15 (Max 86)

Aggression +10 (Max 77)

Skill moves +4 star

Press Proven+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

