EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees for March revealed, Kylian Mbappe and lsco lead the roster

EA Sports has officially unveiled the EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees for March through an X post. Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe once again leads the roster after an incredible performance in the domestic league. Meanwhile, ex-Real Madrid midfielder Isco has found his rightful place on the roster. Fans can vote for their favorite stars by visiting EA POTM's official website.

We explore the list of LaLiga POTM nominees for the month of March and discuss a few of their key moments.

Kylian Mbappe is the front face among LaLiga POTM nominees for March 2025

Despite the recent dip in Real Madrid's domestic-league performance, Kylian Mbappe remained one of the most crucial players on the pitch. The French Talismanic forward bagged three crucial goals in three appearances, keeping the title hope alive for the Los Blancos.

Real Madrid's current #9 already possesses numerous special-edition cards. His recent POTM SBC (January) has received a few mixed responses from the community because of its Trickster+ playstyle. However, if Mbappe wins this month's POTM, EA Sports is expected to provide him with two PlayStyles+, adding another relevant overpowered card in the meta.

Meanwhile, Real Betis' Isco also put up an incredible performance after coming back from an injury. He scored two goals and provided two assists, helping his squad maintain a three-match win streak this month. His performance against his former club (Real Madrid) surely stands out to be a memorable moment of this season.

Let's take a look at the LaLiga POTM nominees in March:

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Isco (Real Betis)

Marcos Alonso (RC Celta Vigo)

Umar Sadiq (Real Sociedad)

Pedro Diaz (Rayo Vallecano)

On the other hand, Ex-Chelsea star Marcos Alonso landed two crucial goals in three appearances. He scored the winning goal against Real Valladolid, solidifying his club's eighth position on the table.

Valencia's Umar Sadiq has scored three goals in three appearances, helping keep his squad away from relegation. Meanwhile, Vallecano's Pedro Diaz has scored two goals, proving his worth for the squad. Interestingly, he scored the 2024/25 season debut goal against Real Madrid, making his memorable experience in LaLiga.

Overall, all of the EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees secured their righteous place on the roster, making the completion quite challenging. However, the main competition might happen between Mbappe and Isco. These two remain as the leading faces and are likely to receive a POTM SBC considering their popularity.

For more information on POTM nominees from different leagues, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

