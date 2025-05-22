EA FC 25 Lasse Berg Johnsen TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Lasse Berg Johnsen TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Norwegian midfielder with a 93-rated version. He has played a key role for Malmo FF, helping them secure the Norwegian title in 2024.

Ad

The European ROTW Team of the Season lineup was released in Ultimate Team alongside the Serie A TOTS squad. It features the best players from the minor leagues in European club football. The EA FC 25 Lasse Berg Johnsen TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest addition to this roster, and he has the stats required to be a usable midfielder on the virtual pitch.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Lasse Berg Johnsen TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Like the recently released Ndoye TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC, the EA FC 25 Lasse Berg Johnsen TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires just one squad to be unlocked. This should make the 93-rated player even more popular amongst gamers, as he will be more accessible to those who want to upgrade their squad on a low budget.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the single squad of this SBC:

Ad

Players from Norway: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete this SBC:

Loreen Bender (TOTW): 85

Lucy Bronze: 85

Riyad Mahrez: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Ingrid Engen: 84

Raphael Guerreiro: 82

Fabian Schar: 82

Stanislav Lobotka: 82

Rafaelle: 82

Sellner: 82

Marina Hegering: 82

The requirement of a Team of the Season or Team of the Week player will make the SBC more expensive than the rating stipulation suggests. While 84-rated players are extremely cheap in the current state of the transfer market, TOTS and TOTW players are more expensive due to their rarity.

Ad

EA FC 25 Lasse Berg Johnsen TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 27,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 93-rated CDM who has 93 pace, 91 dribbling, 89 defending, and 94 physicality. He also has the Block+, Anticipate+, and Jockey+ PlayStyles, which will boost his defensive abilities even further under the FC IQ system.

Being a TOTS item, he should be easy to fit into any squad due to the chemistry boosts these items provide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More