EA FC 25 Laurent Blanc FC Pro Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Laurent Blanc FC Pro Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary French defender with a 99-rated version on the virtual pitch. He was selected by the latest FC Pro World Champion ManuBachoore, and has now become the first 99-rated player to be available via SBC in Ultimate Team this year.

The ongoing Pre-Season promo has re-released some of the highest-rated players in the game through packs, with a 99-rated Griezmann also being up for grabs via an objective. However, the EA FC 25 Laurent Blanc FC Pro Icon SBC is the first 99-rated SBC item.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Laurent Blanc FC Pro Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Eusebio SBC, the EA FC 25 Laurent Blanc FC Pro Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

João Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeira: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 25 Laurent Blanc FC Pro Icon SBC)

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Guro Reiten: 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Caroline Weir: 84

Marta: 84

Task 4: Top Notch

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Joao Neves (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 5+6: 91-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Joao Neves (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 7+8+9: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 10+11+12: 93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Ellie Carpenter: 97

Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Task 13+14+15: 94-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

Flint: 96

Bogle: 95

Seamus Coleman: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Sheridan: 95

Vanegas: 95

Jude Bellingham: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

EA FC 25 Laurent Blanc FC Pro Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 850,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 99-rated centre-back who can also play as a midfielder, making him a versatile option under the FC IQ system. He has exceptional stats and meta PlayStyles like Anticipate+, Intercept+, Block+, Aerial+ and Pinged Pass+, making him efficient in all of his preferred positions.

