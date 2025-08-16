  • home icon
How to obtain the 99-rated EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann FUTTIES item?

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 16, 2025 02:39 GMT
The latest objective is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the Pre-Season Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain a EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann FUTTIES item as the final reward. Not only does this objective set offer an amazing 99-rated player, it also contains a host of packs via the various reward tiers.

Crafting Upgrades have been a recurring theme of various promos in Ultimate Team, and they are often accompanied by an objective set that provides rewards for completing these upgrades a specific number of times. The latest Pre-Season Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective offers packs, a 99-rated EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann FUTTIES item, as well as a 82+ x5 players pack in EA FC 26.

The EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann FUTTIES item can now be unlocked in Ultimate Team

The ongoing Pre-Season promo is the final event of the game cycle in Ultimate Team before the release of EA FC 26. This promo will include boosted versions for fan-favorites, recently transferred players, as well as opportunities to unlock rewards for the next title in the series. The EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann FUTTIES item is the latest addition to this event, and it can be unlocked via the Pre-Season Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective.

The Crafting Upgrade SBC itself is easy to complete, as it requires nine gold players and offers a 77+ x5 players pack in return. By completing the SBC multiple times, gamers will obtain rewards via various tiers of the Completionist objective.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)
These are all the rewards on offer in this objective:

  • Complete 1: 84+ x7 players pack
  • Complete 5: 87+ x2 players pack
  • Complete 10: 87+ x3 players pack
  • Complete 13: 86+ x5 players pack
  • Complete 20: 85+ x8 players pack
  • Complete 30: 87+ x5 players pack
  • Complete 42: 85+ x10 players pack
  • Complete 50: 85+ x30 players pack
  • Complete 66: 86+ x10 players pack
  • Complete 75: 84+ x25 players pack
  • Complete 99: 86+ x5 players pack
  • Complete 100: 88+ x5 players pack

The final reward for completing all these segments is a 89+ x5 players pack and the EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann FUTTIES item. The packs on offer will be extremely appealing for gamers as there are plenty of top-tier items currently up for grabs via packs.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The EA FC 25 Antoine Griezmann FUTTIES item itself has the stats and PlayStyles required to be one of the best playmaking strikers in the current meta. He can even play as a winger or CAM on the virtual pitch, making him extremely versatile under the FC IQ system.

Shivanshu Raturi

