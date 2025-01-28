EA FC 25 TOTY Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTY Crafting Upgrade in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to complete the SBC and obtain some exciting rewards in return. This is a repeatable SBC, with each completion counting towards the Completionist objective. This objective set offers even more packs for gamers to unlock, as well as a boosted version of Ademola Lookman.

The Team of the Year promo has provided gamers with a plethora of content to grind for as they try to obtain some of the coveted TOTY players. Not only are there two rosters of TOTY items in packs, but there are also separate rosters of TOTY Icons and TOTY Honorable Mentions. The latest EA FC 25 TOTY Crafting Upgrade SBC and Completionist objective will help fans obtain even more packs to test their luck.

The EA FC 25 TOTY Crafting Upgrade has been released in Ultimate Team

The EA FC 25 TOTY Crafting Upgrade SBC can be done a total of 105 times, providing a 77+ x3 players pack on each completion. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Player quality: Exactly Gold

Number of players in the squad: 11

Each completion of this SBC counts towards the EA FC 25 TOTY Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective, which has several tiers offering varying rewards. Not only does it provide several exciting packs to open during the Team of the Year event, but it also has a 90-rated version of Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman.

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the rewards offered by the various tiers of the objective set:

Complete 5: 83+ x3 players pack

Complete 10: 83+ x 3 players pack

Complete 15: 83+ x3 players pack

Complete 20: Prime Gold players pack

Complete 25: 80+ x 10 players pack

Complete 30: 81+ x 11 players pack

Complete 40: 83+ x5 players pack

Complete 50: TOTY Honorable Mentions Ademola Lookman

Complete 60: Rare players pack

Complete 70: 83+ x5 attackers pack

Complete 80: 83+ x5 midfielders pack

Complete 90: 83+ x5 defenders pack

Complete 100: 84+ x4 players pack

On completing all these segments, fans will also receive an 86+ x3 players pack. Overall, the quality of rewards offered by the EA FC 25 TOTY Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective is really good. On top of some amazing packs up for grabs, each completion of the SBC also provides a 77+ x3 players pack.

TOTY HM Lookman is available (Image via EA Sports)

The Ademola Lookman TOTY Honorable Mentions item also has some exceptional stats, making him much better than his Winter Wildcards version. The objective will be available for a total of 25 days, giving gamers plenty of time to grind the SBCs and unlock these rewards.

