EA FC 25 Legends of the Game Cup objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Legends of the Game Cup in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain FUTTIES versions of players like Kyle Walker and Gervinho. These two players are the final reward for completing all segments of the objective, but the various tasks also provide some amazing packs, EVOs and players.

Cup objectives are an amazing addition to Ultimate Team, as they allow fans to experiment with different squads based on the requirements of the Live FUT Friendlies mode, while also offering some amazing rewards. The EA FC 25 Legends of the Game Cup is the latest such release during the ongoing Pre-Season promo.

The EA FC 25 Legends of the Game Cup is now live in Ultimate Team

The Pre-Season promo is known for providing boosted versions to recently transferred players like Wirtz and Joao Felix, giving them their first special items at their new club. The EA FC 25 Legends of the Game Cup follows the theme of the event by offering a 97-rated item of Kyle Walker as one of the rewards following his recent move to Burnley.

The objective also provides the 98-rated FUTTIES Hero item released earlier in the game cycle during the FUTTIES event.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the tasks and rewards of the EA FC 25 Legends of the Game Cup:

Play 6 : Play six matches in the Cup to earn a 85+ x5 players pack.

: Play six matches in the Cup to earn a 85+ x5 players pack. Win 3 Premier League : Win three matches in the Cup with atleast five Premier League players in your starting lineup to earn a 87+ x3 players pack.

: Win three matches in the Cup with atleast five Premier League players in your starting lineup to earn a 87+ x3 players pack. Win 3 Serie A : Win three matches in the Cup with atleast five players from Serie A in your starting lineup to earn a LW Position EVO.

: Win three matches in the Cup with atleast five players from Serie A in your starting lineup to earn a LW Position EVO. Score 12: Score 12 goals with English players in the Cup to earn a 89+ x2 players pack.

Score 12 goals with English players in the Cup to earn a 89+ x2 players pack. Assist 6: Assist six goals with Spanish players in the Cup to earn a Kouassi FUTTIES item.

Assist six goals with Spanish players in the Cup to earn a Kouassi FUTTIES item. Mop and Block : Keep one clean sheet in the Cup to earn a 89+ x3 players pack.

: Keep one clean sheet in the Cup to earn a 89+ x3 players pack. Legendary Winning Streak: Win eight matches in the Cup to earn a 88+ x3 players pack.

By completing any six of these seven tasks, gamers will obtain the FUTTIES versions of Gervinho and Kyle Walker.

The rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Both these items have the stats and traits required to be top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More