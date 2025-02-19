EA FC 25 Liga F POTM nominees for February revealed, Hansen and Redondo lead the roster 

EA Sports has unveiled the EA FC 25 Liga F POTM nominees for February 2025. Fans can now visit EA POTM's official website to vote for their favorite Liga F player of February. Whoever wins the fan-voting contest will receive a POTM SBC item in Ultimate Team servers.

Barcelona Femini star Caroline Graham Hansen has been phenomenal this month and has found her righteous place in the nominee list. Barcelona Femini are currently at the top of the Liga F table and are the favorites to lift the league trophy. On the other hand, Real Madrid's Alba Redondo has also put up a promising performance and can be one of the leading contenders to win the POTM title.

Having said that, this article will talk about the EA FC 25 Liga F POTM nominees (February) and discuss their key moments on the pitch.

The EA FC 25 Liga F POTM nominees for February 2025 have been revealed by EA Sports

As mentioned earlier, Caroline Graham Hansen and Alba Redondo are the two leading faces among the EA FC 25 Liga F POTM nominees. While the Norwegian star has several special edition cards in this iteration of EA FC, she has yet to secure a POTM SBC. Meanwhile, Redondo only has a gold card, which needs some immediate upgrades.

Apart from these two promising forwards, other contenders such as Gift Monday, Ari Mingueza, and more have also put up brilliant performances, worthy of being the POTM.

Surprisingly, the nominee list is quite diverse as several players from different teams have showcased their potential regardless of their club's position on the league table. That said, here's a list of all the EA FC 25 Liga F POTM nominees for February:

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona Femeni)

Alba Redondo (Real Madrid Femenino)

Ane Azkona (Athletic Club Femenino)

Gift Monday (UD Tenerife)

Ari Mingueza (Granada CF Femenino)

Elba Verges (SD Eibar)

Ainhoa Marin (Deportivo de La Coruna)

Talking about the key moments, Barcelona Femini's #10 has contributed one goal and provided one crucial assist against Levante. Although this isn't something to write home about, the Norwegian star has a high chance of winning since the POTM is decided on fan votes.

On the other hand, Alba Redondo has scored four goals in five appearances among which her winning goal against Levante is surely the highlight of February 2025.

While all eyes will be on the star players from the top two domestic clubs of Liga F, stars like Gift Monday, Abe Azkona, Elba Verges, and others can put up tough competition. While Gift Monday has scored two goals in three appearances, Ane Azkona has scored three goals in three appearances with two goals against Real Sociedad being her standout performance.

Overall, the competition appears to be pretty stiff and a few of the EA FC 25 Liga F POTM nominees such as Hansen, Redondo, and Azkona are worthy of receiving their first-ever EA FC 25 POTM cards. It'll be interesting to see who ends up winning the title in such a close race.

