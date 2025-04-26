EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the promo version of the French legend. The 94-rated item was released in packs earlier in the game cycle and can now be unlocked via an SBC.
The Dreamchasers promo was the first event in Ultimate Team this year to provide three PlayStyle+ traits to Icons, with the legendary French defender being part of the roster. While the EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC is very well priced, it is still expensive to unlock. However, the caliber of the item justifies the cost.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC
Check out EA FC 25 review
Similar to the recently released Desire Doue SBC, the EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Bronze
Solution 1:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- Joao Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solution 2:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeria: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solution 3:
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Willi Orban: 83
- Kim Little: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Kieran Trippier: 83
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Damaris Egurrola: 83
- Saki Kumagai: 83
- Domenico Berardi: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
Task 4: Les Bleus
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Christopher Nkunku: 84
Task 5: Top Notch
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Christopher Nkunku: 84
Task 6: League Finesse
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 7: League Legend
- Serie A Players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Tasks 8+9+10+11: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Jessica Naz: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Tasks 12+13+14+15: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Harry Kane: 90
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Tasks 16+17: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Uffren: 93
- Akliouche: 92
- Kessya Bussy: 92
- Pasveer: 92
- Onumonu: 92
- Hojberg: 92
- Nicolo Barella: 87
- Yan Sommer: 87
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
- Joao Cancelo: 86
- Lena Oberdorf: 86
The EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC costs around 1.2 million coins.
EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC: Review
The EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC is definitely worth the coins for gamers looking to upgrade their rosters on the virtual pitch. Not only can he play as both a centre-back and a right-back, but he also has the stats and PlayStyles to excel in both positions under the FC IQ system.