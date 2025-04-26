  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 26, 2025 21:07 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the promo version of the French legend. The 94-rated item was released in packs earlier in the game cycle and can now be unlocked via an SBC.

Ad

The Dreamchasers promo was the first event in Ultimate Team this year to provide three PlayStyle+ traits to Icons, with the legendary French defender being part of the roster. While the EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC is very well priced, it is still expensive to unlock. However, the caliber of the item justifies the cost.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Desire Doue SBC, the EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Bronze

Solution 1:

  • Ellis Chapman: 62
  • Andrei Gorcea: 63
  • Ben Doherty: 61
  • Celestin De Schrevel: 60
  • Samson Tovide: 61
  • Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
  • Taylor Luvambo: 62
  • Joao Cipriano: 62
  • Babis Drakas: 61
  • Mika Schroers: 62
  • Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Silver

Solution 2:

  • Aapo Halme: 65
  • Dave Gnaase: 68
  • Donovan Pines: 68
  • Iebe Swers: 66
  • Iulian Cristea: 67
  • Cedric Teguia: 65
  • Benjamin Santelli: 68
  • Harrison Delbridge: 68
  • Owusu Kwabena: 66
  • Ruan Teixeria: 66
  • Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Ad

Solution 3:

  • Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
  • Willi Orban: 83
  • Kim Little: 86
  • Jose Gimenez: 83
  • Kieran Trippier: 83
  • Teun Koopmeiners: 83
  • Damaris Egurrola: 83
  • Saki Kumagai: 83
  • Domenico Berardi: 83
  • Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
  • Kai Havertz: 83

Task 4: Les Bleus

  • France players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Christopher Nkunku: 84

Task 5: Top Notch

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Demirovic (TOTW): 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Christopher Nkunku: 84
Ad

Task 6: League Finesse

  • LaLiga players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
  • Jack Grealish: 84
  • Jeremie Frimpong: 84
  • Iago Aspas: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84

Task 7: League Legend

  • Serie A Players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
  • Jack Grealish: 84
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Iago Aspas: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
Ad

Tasks 8+9+10+11: 89-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Jessica Naz: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Tasks 12+13+14+15: 90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Rodri: 91
  • Erling Haaland: 91
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Tasks 16+17: 91-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Uffren: 93
  • Akliouche: 92
  • Kessya Bussy: 92
  • Pasveer: 92
  • Onumonu: 92
  • Hojberg: 92
  • Nicolo Barella: 87
  • Yan Sommer: 87
  • Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
  • Joao Cancelo: 86
  • Lena Oberdorf: 86
Ad

The EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC costs around 1.2 million coins.

EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC is definitely worth the coins for gamers looking to upgrade their rosters on the virtual pitch. Not only can he play as both a centre-back and a right-back, but he also has the stats and PlayStyles to excel in both positions under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications