EA FC 25 Lionel Messi FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Lionel Messi FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 99-rated version of the legendary Argentine forward. Widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of the sport, this version does justice to his reputation by making him an elite-tier forward in the current meta.

This item was released earlier in the game cycle as part of the FUTTIES Team 2 promo, along with 99-rated versions of other superstars like Ronaldo Nazario, Nuno Mendes, Caroline Graham Hansen and Vinicius Junior. The EA FC 25 Lionel Messi FUTTIES SBC now offers the opportunity to obtain this item at a cheap cost.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Lionel Messi FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Thomas Muller SBC, the EA FC 25 Lionel Messi FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Argentina

Argentina players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Lionel Messi: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Lionel Messi: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 3+4: 90-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 5: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Flint: 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

EA FC 25 Lionel Messi FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 175,000 coins. This is slightly cheaper than his price via the transfer market, and he has the stats and PlayStyles required to be an elite-tier playmaker or winger under the FC IQ system. This makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition.

