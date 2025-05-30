EA FC 25 Lorenzo Insigne TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has recently introduced the EA FC 25 Lorenzo Insigne TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers worldwide to access a 94-rated Italian winger. The item features great attributes and PlayStyles+ across the board and should fare excellently in the current FC 25 meta.

After receiving several special edition items across different EA FC titles, Insigne has once again made his mark with his latest Team of the Season (TOTS) version. He added four goals and six assists to his tally for Toronto FC in the Major League Soccer (MLS). The latest overpowered player card for him is supposed to reflect his decent form in the American domestic league.

This article will explore the details of the FC 25 Lorenzo Insigne TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team and mention the cheapest fodder items to use to complete it.

Check out EA FC 25 review

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Lorenzo Insigne TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Tasks to complete the Lorenzo Insigne TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Perez Martin Mentions SBC, gamers must submit a certain set of squads (four in this case) to get their hands on the FC 25 Lorenzo Insigne TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item. However, they must remember that the overall price of completing the SBC may deviate based on the FC 25 transfer market trends.

That said, here's a list of all the SBC tasks and the cheapest player cards to use to complete them:

Task 1: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Melvine Malard: 82

Tabea Sellner: 82

Savinho: 82

Marina Hegering: 82

Esther: 81

Ruben Neves: 84

Bethany England: 82

Paulina Dudek: 81

Milan Skriniar: 81

Benjamin White: 84

Diogo Costa TOTS: 92

Expected price: 17,700 EA FC Coins

Task 2: Italy

Italy players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 2

Valentina Giacinti: 82

Lauren James: 86

Melvine Malard: 82

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Granit Xhaka: 86

Luana: 82

Olga Carmona: 83

Wendie Renard: 88

Tabitha Chawinga: 84

Joshua Kimmich: 86

Tabea Sellner: 82

Expected price: 22,000 EA FC Coins

Task 3: 85-Rated Squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 3

Tabitha Chawinga: 84

Racheal Kundananji: 83

Linda Dallmann: 84

Vilde Boe Risa TOTS: 93

Aleix Garcia: 84

Savinho: 82

Tabea Sellner: 82

Marina Hegering: 82

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Achraf Hakimi: 84

Diogo Costa: 84

Expected price: 23,700 EA FC Coins

Task 4: 87-Rated Squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solution 4

Erling Haaland: 91

Ashley Sanchez: 83

Julian Alvarez: 84

Lineth Beerensteyn: 83

Arianna Caruso: 84

Viktor Gyokeres: 84

Goncalo Inacio TOTS: 93

Lisa Boattin: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Expected price: 39,500 EA FC Coins

EA FC 25 Lorenzo Insigne TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

Lorenzo Insigne TOTS HM SBC attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The overall cost to complete the FC 25 Lorenzo Insigne TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 106,000 EA FC Coins. EA Sports has introduced 5-star ratings to the newly introduced item's Skills and Weak Foot traits. Additionally, Insigne's TOTS HM version also features PlayStyles+ like Finesse Shot+, Rapid+, and Press Proven+, as well as nine more basic PlayStyles.

Read more: All EA FC 25 MLS TOTS players

Even though Rapid+ and Finesse Shot+ make Insigne's latest special item superior in the attacking sector of the virtual field, Press Proven+ isn't as useful in the current FC 25 meta. Regardless, those who can afford it should definitely go for this SBC. Moreover, it'll be a great fit for any MLS or Italian-player-centric Ultimate Teams in live servers because of the item's Italy and MLS chemistry links.

For more daily SBCs on this ongoing TOTS promo season, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More