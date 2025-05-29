EA FC 25 Perez Martin TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The FC 25 Perez Martin TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has finally dropped on Ultimate Team live servers, allowing gamers to access a 92-rated Spanish midfielder with decent attributes across the board. The featured stats have the potential to be unstoppable in certain scenarios of the virtual pitch. The Granada CF female midfielder has scored four goals in her 33 matches, helping her squad finish 5th in the domestic league. As a result, the newly introduced SBC card is a mere representation of her real-life flair.

On that note, this article will explore all the necessary aspects, such as the tasks and their cheapest solution to access the Perez Martin TOTS Honourable Mention card.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Perez Martin TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Tasks to complete Martin Mentions SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Like the recently released Thierno Barry Mentions SBC, the Perez Martin TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC requires a certain set of tasks (one in this case). Gamers must submit a particular number of squads to get their hands on the Spanish winger's latest item.

Do note that the overall price to complete the Perez Martin SBC will surely deviate depending on current FC 25 market trends. That said, here's a list of tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the SBC:

Task 1: Perez Martin

Spain players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Linda Dallmann: 84

Jorginho: 82

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Crystal Dunn: 84

Federico Dimarco: 84

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Aleix Garcia: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Tabea Sellner: 82

Expected Price: 12,000 EA FC Coins

EA FC 25 Perez Martin TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

Perez Martin TOTS SBC attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The overall cost to complete the Perez Martin TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 12,000 EA FC Coins. Considering the caliber and 91 overall rating, it seems a fair price for the released item. It features 5-star skills and 4-star weak foot along with First Touch+, Pinged Pass+, and Trivela+ playstyle traits.

While the First Touch+ and Trivela+ will not find their proper place in the current FC 25 meta, gamers can easily exploit 92 passing and 93 vision with the Pinged Pass+ attribute. EA Sports could've provided better PlayStyles+ to make the card more relevant in the current setup.

Regardless of Martin's latest TOTS item drawbacks, she'll be a great fit for a Liga F-centric Ultimate Teams on the live server.

