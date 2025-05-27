EA FC 25 Thierno Barry TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Thierno Barry TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French striker with an amazing 93-rated version that has the stats to excel on the virtual pitch. His tall stature and impressive stats will make him a force to be reckoned with in the current meta, making the SBC even more tempting for fans.

Villareal finished the current campaign in the sixth position in the LaLiga table. Their talismanic French forward was an important part of their success, especially in the early stages of the season. He has 15 goal contributions for the Yellow Submarines in the league, and the EA FC 25 Thierno Barry TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has provided him with the upgrade he deserves.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Thierno Barry TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Similar to the recently released Jose Maria Gimenez SBC, the EA FC 25 Thierno Barry TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires just two squads to be completed. This will make the striker easy to obtain and affordable for gamers looking to upgrade their lineups on a low budget, making this SBC even more of an exciting proposition.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each of the segments of the SBC:

Task 1: France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Douglas Luiz: 83

Jose Maria Gimenez: 83

Andrich: 83

Alvaro Morata: 83

Duvan Zapata: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Mateo Kovacic: 83

Nagasato: 83

Aymeric Laporte: 83

Nahuel Molina: 82

Luis Suarez: 82

Task 2: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Ismael Bennacer: 83

David Raya: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

The SBC does not even require any Team of the Week or Team of the Season players to be completed, which will make it even more accessible to the masses.

EA FC 25 Thierno Barry TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 27,000 coins, which is an exceptional price for a 93-rated striker with the Press Proven+, Finesse Shot+ and Aerial+ PlayStyles. With his tall stature and massive build, the Press Proven+ PlayStyle will allow him to dribble better under pressure, while the Aerial+ PlayStyle will make him unstoppable in the air. All these attributes will make him a top-tier striker under the FC IQ system.

