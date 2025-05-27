  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Thierno Barry TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Thierno Barry TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 27, 2025 17:53 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Thierno Barry TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French striker with an amazing 93-rated version that has the stats to excel on the virtual pitch. His tall stature and impressive stats will make him a force to be reckoned with in the current meta, making the SBC even more tempting for fans.

Ad

Villareal finished the current campaign in the sixth position in the LaLiga table. Their talismanic French forward was an important part of their success, especially in the early stages of the season. He has 15 goal contributions for the Yellow Submarines in the league, and the EA FC 25 Thierno Barry TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has provided him with the upgrade he deserves.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Thierno Barry TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Similar to the recently released Jose Maria Gimenez SBC, the EA FC 25 Thierno Barry TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires just two squads to be completed. This will make the striker easy to obtain and affordable for gamers looking to upgrade their lineups on a low budget, making this SBC even more of an exciting proposition.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each of the segments of the SBC:

Ad

Task 1: France

  • France players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

  • Douglas Luiz: 83
  • Jose Maria Gimenez: 83
  • Andrich: 83
  • Alvaro Morata: 83
  • Duvan Zapata: 83
  • Lucas Hernandez: 83
  • Mateo Kovacic: 83
  • Nagasato: 83
  • Aymeric Laporte: 83
  • Nahuel Molina: 82
  • Luis Suarez: 82

Task 2: LaLiga

  • LaLiga players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Kim Little: 86
  • Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
  • Jose Gimenez: 83
  • Lucas Hernandez: 83
  • Guido Rodriguez: 83
  • Kai Havertz: 83
  • Jonathan Tah: 86
  • Ismael Bennacer: 83
  • David Raya: 83
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Joao Palhinha: 85

The SBC does not even require any Team of the Week or Team of the Season players to be completed, which will make it even more accessible to the masses.

Ad

EA FC 25 Thierno Barry TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 27,000 coins, which is an exceptional price for a 93-rated striker with the Press Proven+, Finesse Shot+ and Aerial+ PlayStyles. With his tall stature and massive build, the Press Proven+ PlayStyle will allow him to dribble better under pressure, while the Aerial+ PlayStyle will make him unstoppable in the air. All these attributes will make him a top-tier striker under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications