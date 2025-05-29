EA FC 25 Abderrazak Hamdallah TOTS SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

A recent X post from WetDesignFUT suggests that Abderrazak Hamdallah TOTS SBC may soon be available on FC 25 Ultimate Team live servers, allowing gamers worldwide to access a high-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) iteration of the Moroccan striker. If the rumor turns out to be true, the Al-Shabab striker will receive his third TOTS item across all EA FC versions.
After scoring 21 goals in 26 appearances, Hamdallah is the fourth-highest goal scorer in the domestic league. Hence, EA Sports is expected to add a special TOTS edition to his name as a testament to his phenomenal 2024/25 campaign.
We explore all the leaked details related to Abderrazak Hamdallah TOTS SBC in FC 25 Ultimate Team live servers.
Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Check out EA FC 25 review
The EA FC 25 Abderrazak Hamdallah TOTS SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team
With Al-Shabab placing sixth in the Saudi Pro League 2024/25 campaign table, Abderrazak Hamdallah has put up phenomenal performances across domestic leagues (King's Cup and SPL). With rumors of several players, such as Riyad Mahrez and Hugo Lloris receiving their TOTS editions, the addition of this Moroccan striker would benefit those trying to make Saudi Pro League-centric Ultimate Teams in the live servers.
As of now, Abderrazak Hamdallah features only one 85-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) edition in FC 25 transfer market with one decent PlayStyle+ (Chip Shot+). Certainly, the card hasn't been up to the mark due to its poor trait. However, based on WetDesignFUT's information, Hamdallah would receive an overpowered edition with many desirable attributes across the board.
Read more: Ivan Toney TOTS SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost
What could the EA FC 25 Abderrazak Hamdallah TOTS SBC item look like?
EA Sports hasn't announced anything related to the Saudi Pro League TOTS squad in the live servers. However, according to WetDesignFUT's information, the Moroccan striker might receive a 93-rated overpowered TOTS edition with the following stats across the board:
- Pace: 91
- Shooting: 94
- Passing: 92
- Dribbling: 90
- Defending: 42
- Physicality: 94
Hamdallah is expected to receive Aerial+, Finesse Shot+, and Chip Shot+ playstyle traits. Even though gamers can exploit Finesse Shot+ due to the predicted 94 shooting, the rest of the predicted PlayStyles+ aren't up to the mark. Regardless, as discussed, he'll be a great fit for any Saudi Pro League-centric squads in FC 25 Ultimate Team.
Also read: Lorenzo Insigne is rumored to arrive as TOTS SBC/objective
How much could the EA FC 25 Abderrazak Hamdallah TOTS SBC cost?
As of now, Hamdallah's 85-rated TOTW edition costs around 11,000 EA FC Coins in the current market. However, based on the TOTS trends, the FC 25 Abderrazak Hamdallah TOTS SBC might cost around 70,000 to 150,000 EA FC Coins.
For more information on upcoming TOTS SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.