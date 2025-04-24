  • home icon
  EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 24, 2025 17:58 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers and provide them with some meta PlayStyles on the virtual pitch. It is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more exciting for gamers looking to level up their squads.

This is the latest EVO that allows fans to create their very own Team of the Season item in Ultimate Team, with previous inclusions being Starring Role, Pump You Up and others. The EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution is only eligible for strikers and offers some amazing upgrades.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 90
  • Shooting: Max 90
  • Dribbling: Max 89
  • Physical: Max 85
  • PlayStyles: Max nine
  • PlayStyles+: Max two
  • Position: ST

While these requirements are slightly restrictive, plenty of overpowered items will still be eligible.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution

These are some of the most meta options:

  • Fernando Torres: 90
  • Samuel Eto'o: 89
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 89
  • Gareth Bale: 88
  • Lois Openda: 88
  • Rafael Leao: 88
  • Kenny Dalglish: 88
  • Randal Kolo Muani: 88
  • Saeed Al Owairan: 87
  • Liam Delap: 86
  • Federico Chiesa: 86
  • Moussa Diaby: 86
All these players will become top-tier strikers under the FC IQ system via the upgrades on offer in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Sunday League Ringer EVO, which has five levels, the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution only has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Passing +6 (Max 87)
  • Agility +15 (Max 90)
  • Balance +15 (Max 90)
  • Ball control +12 (Max 91)
  • PlayStyle First Touch
  • PlayStyle Low driven shot

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Shooting +13 (Max 92)
  • Dribbling +12 (Max 91)
  • Reactions +15 (Max 90)
  • PlayStyle Trickster
  • PlayStyle+ First Touch

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Pace +12 (Max 93)
  • Passing +7 (Max 7)
  • Composure +15 (Max 90)
  • PlayStyle Technical
  • PlayStyle+ Low Driven Shot
  • Advanced Forward++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:

  • Play four matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play five matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

