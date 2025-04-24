EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers and provide them with some meta PlayStyles on the virtual pitch. It is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more exciting for gamers looking to level up their squads.

This is the latest EVO that allows fans to create their very own Team of the Season item in Ultimate Team, with previous inclusions being Starring Role, Pump You Up and others. The EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution is only eligible for strikers and offers some amazing upgrades.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution:

Overall: Max 90

Shooting: Max 90

Dribbling: Max 89

Physical: Max 85

PlayStyles: Max nine

PlayStyles+: Max two

Position: ST

While these requirements are slightly restrictive, plenty of overpowered items will still be eligible.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution

These are some of the most meta options:

Fernando Torres: 90

Samuel Eto'o: 89

Cristiano Ronaldo: 89

Gareth Bale: 88

Lois Openda: 88

Rafael Leao: 88

Kenny Dalglish: 88

Randal Kolo Muani: 88

Saeed Al Owairan: 87

Liam Delap: 86

Federico Chiesa: 86

Moussa Diaby: 86

All these players will become top-tier strikers under the FC IQ system via the upgrades on offer in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Sunday League Ringer EVO, which has five levels, the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution only has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Passing +6 (Max 87)

Agility +15 (Max 90)

Balance +15 (Max 90)

Ball control +12 (Max 91)

PlayStyle First Touch

PlayStyle Low driven shot

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +13 (Max 92)

Dribbling +12 (Max 91)

Reactions +15 (Max 90)

PlayStyle Trickster

PlayStyle+ First Touch

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +12 (Max 93)

Passing +7 (Max 7)

Composure +15 (Max 90)

PlayStyle Technical

PlayStyle+ Low Driven Shot

Advanced Forward++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play four matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play five matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

