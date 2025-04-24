EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers and provide them with some meta PlayStyles on the virtual pitch. It is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more exciting for gamers looking to level up their squads.
This is the latest EVO that allows fans to create their very own Team of the Season item in Ultimate Team, with previous inclusions being Starring Role, Pump You Up and others. The EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution is only eligible for strikers and offers some amazing upgrades.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution
Check out EA FC 25 review
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution:
- Overall: Max 90
- Shooting: Max 90
- Dribbling: Max 89
- Physical: Max 85
- PlayStyles: Max nine
- PlayStyles+: Max two
- Position: ST
While these requirements are slightly restrictive, plenty of overpowered items will still be eligible.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution
These are some of the most meta options:
- Fernando Torres: 90
- Samuel Eto'o: 89
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 89
- Gareth Bale: 88
- Lois Openda: 88
- Rafael Leao: 88
- Kenny Dalglish: 88
- Randal Kolo Muani: 88
- Saeed Al Owairan: 87
- Liam Delap: 86
- Federico Chiesa: 86
- Moussa Diaby: 86
All these players will become top-tier strikers under the FC IQ system via the upgrades on offer in this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution
Unlike the recently released Sunday League Ringer EVO, which has five levels, the EA FC 25 Low Driven Legend Evolution only has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Passing +6 (Max 87)
- Agility +15 (Max 90)
- Balance +15 (Max 90)
- Ball control +12 (Max 91)
- PlayStyle First Touch
- PlayStyle Low driven shot
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +13 (Max 92)
- Dribbling +12 (Max 91)
- Reactions +15 (Max 90)
- PlayStyle Trickster
- PlayStyle+ First Touch
Level 3 upgrades:
- Pace +12 (Max 93)
- Passing +7 (Max 7)
- Composure +15 (Max 90)
- PlayStyle Technical
- PlayStyle+ Low Driven Shot
- Advanced Forward++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play four matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play five matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.