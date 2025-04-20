EA FC 25 Sunday League Ringer Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Sunday League Ringer Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their Silver player cards and provide them with the stats of an elite-tier item on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO that requires 25,000 EA FC Coins or 150 FC Points, but the amazing boosts on offer make it worth the cost.
With Team of the Season arriving soon in Ultimate Team, the TOTS Warmup event has already provided gamers with plenty of amazing EVOs to level up their players. The EA FC 25 Sunday League Ringer Evolution, in particular, transforms a player of your choice into a Grassroot Greats version, boosting their chemistry in Ultimate Team.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Sunday League Ringer Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Sunday League Ringer Evolution:
- Overall: Max 74
- Shooting: Max 88
- Dribbling: Max 91
- Physical: Max 86
- PlayStyles: Max nine
- PlayStyles+: Max two
- Position: RW
These stipulations should allow plenty of Silver RW items to be eligible for these upgrades.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Sunday League Ringer Evolution
These are some of the best options for this EVO:
- Yankuba Minteh: 74
- Timothy Weah: 74
- Tajon Buchanan: 74
- Oscar Bobb: 72
- Kevin Schade: 72
- Liam Delap: 71
- James McAtee: 70
- Nestory Irankunda: 68
All these players will receive massive upgrades via this Evolution that enhance their usability under the FC IQ system.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Sunday League Ringer Evolution
Similar to the recently released Starring Role EVO, the EA FC 25 Sunday League Ringer Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +15
- Shooting +10
- Passing +15
- Physical +15
- Agility +40
- PlayStyle Technical
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +15
- Defending +5
- Ball control +35
- Balance +40
- PlayStyle Quickstep
- Wide Playmaker+
Level 3 upgrades:
- Pace +15
- Passing +20
- Dribbling +35
- Physical +15
- PlayStyle Trickster
- PlayStyle+ Technical
Level 4 upgrades:
- Shooting +10
- Weak Foot +3 star
- Reactions +45
- Composure +45
- PlayStyle Relentless
- Winger++
Level 5 upgrades:
- Pace +10
- Defending +5
- Skill moves +4 star
- PlayStyle Rapid
- PlayStyle+ Quickstep
- Inside Forward++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to unlock the boosts offered by the EVO:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.