EA FC 25 Maestro+ Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Maestro+ Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a player of their choice with a boost to their passing, dribbling and shooting abilities on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it excellent for chain EVOs.

This is the latest chemistry style-themed EVO to be released during the ongoing Pre-Season EVO. Previous EVOs like Shadow+, Engine+ and Deadeye+ also offered boosts based on the chemistry style they are named after, and the latest EA FC 25 Maestro+ Evolution is no different.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Maestro+ Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Maestro+ Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 96

Pace: Max 98

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations are rather lenient and will allow fans to use almost any player with an overall rating of 96 or under in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Maestro+ Evolution

The nature of the boosts on offer will make this EVO ideal for creative midfielders and attackers in the current meta. These are some of the best and most overpowered options that meet the requirements:

Wil Trapp: 96

Heung Min Son: 96

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 96

Homare Sawa: 96

Pedro Neto: 96

Antony Martial: 96

Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96

Bobby Charlton: 96

Jan Oblak: 96

Ronaldo Nazario: 96

Mike Maignan: 96

Viktor Gyokeres: 96

Khephren Thuram: 96

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 95

Ruud Gullit: 94

Patrick Vieira: 94

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

All these players will get the boost needed to be elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Maestro+ Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Shadow+ EVO, the EA FC 25 Maestro+ Evolution also has three levels only. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shot Power +8 (Max 96)

Vision +4 (Max 97)

Long Passing +8 (Max 97)

Long Shots +8 (Max 96)

Reactions +8 (Max 98)

Long Ball Pass PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Skill moves +3 star

Finesse Shot PlayStyle

Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle

Freekick Accuracy +8

Volleys +4 (Max 95)

Dribbling +8 (Max 97)

Level 3 upgrades:

Weak Foot +3 star

Short Passing +4 (Max 97)

Stamina +4 (Max 98)

Composure +4 (Max 98)

Technical+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

