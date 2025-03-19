EA FC 25 maintenance (March 19, 2025): When will the servers return?

In a recent X post, @EASFCDirect announced a scheduled maintenance break for EA FC 25 servers across all platforms on March 19, 2025, from 9 am UTC. Interestingly, in addition to the latest iteration, EA FC 24 and FIFA 23 servers will also be impacted during this maintenance period.

According to the post, players could get disconnected during the maintenance phase or be unable to access online services. This is expected to be a regular check to fix a few stability issues within the game before the rumored Dreamchasers promo arrives.

This article explores more on the EA FC servers undergoing maintenance.

EA FC 25 servers will be under scheduled maintenance for a few hours on March 19, 2025

As mentioned, EA FC 25 and the previous iterations' (EA FC 24 and FIFA 23), the servers will be under scheduled maintenance for a few hours across all platforms.

It is typically a necessity for online games to undergo maintenance and ensure no bugs and stability-related issues affect the game. Thus, EA is doing this to ensure smooth server traffic ahead of the rumored Dreamchasers promo.

Here's a list of timings across various time zones for when the servers will go offline:

UTC: 9 am

IST: 2:30 pm

PT: 2 am

When will the EA FC 25 servers be back online?

According to the X post from @EASFCDirect, the EA FC 25 servers will be back online after a few hours (2.5 hours, to be precise). Hence, players worldwide can expect to resume their regular in-game grind at the following times on March 19, 2025:

UTC: 11:30 am

IST: 5 pm

PT: 4:30 am

The previous maintenance check was on February 12, 2025, during the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo. Hence, following past trends, the maintenance phase should last only a few hours. Also, match creation will be disabled half an hour before the maintenance phase kicks in.

