EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central midfielders on the virtual pitch and make them usable in the game's current meta. This is a paid EVO and costs around 60,000 coins or 300 FC points to be unlocked. However, the boosts available make this a tempting proposition.

Ad

This is the latest EVO to be released during the Premier League Team of the Season event in Ultimate Team. Not only does the EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution allow gamers to upgrade their CM items, but it will also transform them into a TOTS item and provide them with useful chemistry perks.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall: Max 91

Pace: Max 88

Dribbling: Max 87

Defending: Max 89

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

Position: CM

These stipulations are lenient and allow many top-tier midfielders to be eligible for the upgrades.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:

Gianluigi Buffon: 91

Ruud Gullit: 90

Xabi Alonso: 90

Pedri: 90

Yaya Toure: 89

Paul Scholes: 89

Patrick Vieira: 88

Ad

All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Like the previously released Dribbling in the Shadows EVO, the EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each one:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +3 (Max 90)

Defending +8 (Max 91)

Physical +3 (Max 91)

PlayStyle Intercept

Deep Lying Playmaker+

Level 2 upgrades:

Passing +8 (Max 90)

Physical +7 (Max 91)

PlayStyle Long Ball Pass

PlayStyle+ Intercept

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +6 (Max 90)

Passing +3 (Max 90)

Defending +8 (Max 91)

PlayStyle Quickstep

PlayStyle+ Long Ball pass

Level 4 upgrades:

Passing +8 (Max 90)

Physical +4 (Max 91)

PlayStyle Relentless

Playmaker+

Level 5 upgrades:

Pace +4 (Max 90)

Defending +8 (Max 91)

PlayStyle Chip Shot

PlayStyle+ Quickstep

Box to Box++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Ad

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More