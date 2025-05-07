EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central midfielders on the virtual pitch and make them usable in the game's current meta. This is a paid EVO and costs around 60,000 coins or 300 FC points to be unlocked. However, the boosts available make this a tempting proposition.
This is the latest EVO to be released during the Premier League Team of the Season event in Ultimate Team. Not only does the EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution allow gamers to upgrade their CM items, but it will also transform them into a TOTS item and provide them with useful chemistry perks.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution:
- Overall: Max 91
- Pace: Max 88
- Dribbling: Max 87
- Defending: Max 89
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max three
- Position: CM
These stipulations are lenient and allow many top-tier midfielders to be eligible for the upgrades.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution
These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:
- Gianluigi Buffon: 91
- Ruud Gullit: 90
- Xabi Alonso: 90
- Pedri: 90
- Yaya Toure: 89
- Paul Scholes: 89
- Patrick Vieira: 88
All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution
Like the previously released Dribbling in the Shadows EVO, the EA FC 25 Marathon Man Evolution has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each one:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +3 (Max 90)
- Defending +8 (Max 91)
- Physical +3 (Max 91)
- PlayStyle Intercept
- Deep Lying Playmaker+
Level 2 upgrades:
- Passing +8 (Max 90)
- Physical +7 (Max 91)
- PlayStyle Long Ball Pass
- PlayStyle+ Intercept
Level 3 upgrades:
- Pace +6 (Max 90)
- Passing +3 (Max 90)
- Defending +8 (Max 91)
- PlayStyle Quickstep
- PlayStyle+ Long Ball pass
Level 4 upgrades:
- Passing +8 (Max 90)
- Physical +4 (Max 91)
- PlayStyle Relentless
- Playmaker+
Level 5 upgrades:
- Pace +4 (Max 90)
- Defending +8 (Max 91)
- PlayStyle Chip Shot
- PlayStyle+ Quickstep
- Box to Box++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.