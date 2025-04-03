The EA FC 25 Marco Asensio UCL Dreamchasers SBC has finally made its way into the Ultimate Team servers just as the promo is about to close its curtains. Fans will be ecstatic to know that they can access a 90-rated right-winger variant of Marco Asensio.

This freshly introduced Dreamchasers item features multiple great attributes across the board and has the potential to be a top-tier Premier League player on the virtual pitch. It truly reflects the Aston Villa star's sublime form across different competitions in the 2024/2025 season.

That said, this article will help you unlock the EA FC 25 Marco Asensio UCL Dreamchasers SBC item in Ultimate Team by highlighting all the necessary tasks and their cheapest solutions.

All tasks and cheapest solutions for the EA FC 25 Marco Asensio UCL Dreamchasers SBC

Tasks to complete the Marco Asensio Dreamchasers SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Like the other Dreamchasers SBC items, gamers must build a certain number of squads (three in this case) to get their hands on the EA FC 25 Marco Asensio UCL Dreamchasers card.

Since all the tasks require Team of the Week (TOTW) items, the overall price to complete the squad-building challenge might increase based on the EA FC 25 market trends. In any case, here are the solutions and the optimal fodder cards to start the challenge from scratch:

Task 1: Spain

Spain Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Joao Palhinha: 85

Luana Bertolucci Paixao: 82

Fabian Ruiz: 82

Mariona: 84

Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir: 82

Rafaelle Leone: 82

Melvine Malard: 82

Ramona Bachmann: 82

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia: 85

Feli Delacauw TOTW: 85

James Maddison: 85

Expected Price: 21,650 EA FC Coins

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 2

Andrew Robertson: 85

Dejan Kulusevski: 82

Melvine Malard: 82

Feli Delacauw TOTW: 85

Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir: 82

Casemiro: 84

Fabian Ruiz: 82

Bethany England: 82

Vitinha: 85

Chris Smalling: 82

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Expected Price: 21,750 EA FC Coins

Task 3: Top Form

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 3

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia: 85

Eduardo Camavinga: 83

Vitinha: 85

Yeray Alvarez TOTW: 86

Diogo Costa: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrew Robertson: 85

Cole Palmer: 85

Joao Palhinha: 85

Amel Majri: 84

Expected Price: 29,800 EA FC Coins

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Marco Asensio UCL Dreamchasers SBC is around 73,700 EA FC Coins. Considering the current caliber of the card, it features a decent price, and gamers are likely not to regret the investment.

EA FC 25 Marco Asensio UCL Dreamchasers SBC: Review

Marco Asensio UCL Dreamchasers item stats (Image via EA Sports)

As mentioned earlier, the EA FC 25 Marco Asensio UCL Dreamchasers SBC features a few great attributes across the board. Though the Spaniard's NumeroFUT edition received mixed reviews from the community fans, this variant, with its enhanced stats, might make it fit the meta.

The item features Technical+ and Trivela+ playstyles along with seven others like Finesse Shot, Pinged Pass, Trickster, and more. While the Technical PlayStyle+ will help the item outshine others in the CAM position, the Trivela+ will let Asensio take shots from outside the box. One can also exploit the Trickster trait by using the card's 5-star skill moves.

Those who want a decent and versatile Premier League midfielder for their Ultimate Team can opt for this value-for-money SBC.

