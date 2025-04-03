EA FC 25 leaks: Gianfranco Zola is rumored to drop as an Immortals Icon 

Based on a recent X post from Fut_Scoreboard, Chelsea Legend Gianfranco Zola is likely to arrive in Ultimate Team mode as an Immortals Icon. With the Immortals promo approaching, the community will be ecstatic to know other Heroes and Icons like Ginola, Henry, and Blanc are expected to arrive too. Zola's inclusion would add to the excitement.

Chelsea's former #25 has played for several Italian clubs over the years. The rumored promo Icon card is expected to mirror his real-life flair during his prime.

We explore all the leaked details we have on Gianfranco Zola's EA FC 25 Immortals Icon item in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Gianfranco Zola Immortals Icon item has been leaked on social media

Gianfranco Zola is best known for his positioning and great dribbling skills on the pitch. Despite mostly playing for several Italian clubs, his time with Chelsea is the highlight of his career with over 310 appearances, 80 goals, and 42 assists.

Currently, Zola's base Icon card features only an 87 rating but possesses a few extraordinary attributes across the board. If the rumor from Fut_Scoreboard stands true, he'll receive a 93-rated CAM card with enhanced stats, helping him be more aligned with the current EA FC 25 meta.

While the exact attributes are still unknown as EA Sports has yet to unveil any sort of information related to their upcoming promo, Fut_Scoreboard has predicted that Gianfranco Zola will receive Finesse Shot+, Quick Step+, and Dead Ball+ traits. All three PlayStyles+ can complement Zola's rumored attributes on the pitch. Here are his attributes across the board, per the leak:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 94

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 47

Physicality: 70

While all the necessary attributes, such as shooting, passing, dribbling, and pace, are up to the mark, the Italian surely lacks the defending and physicality aspects. Regardless, gamers can easily use the item in Premier League-centric teams and utilize its three-star chemistry trait being an Icon.

