EA FC 25 leaks: Gareth Bale might drop as an Immortals Icon 

According to a recent X post from FutSheriff, Gareth Bale is rumored to arrive as a part of the upcoming Immortals promo in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. The Welsh forward has always been a fan-favorite player because of his immense pace and dribbling skills on both the real and virtual fields.

Ad

According to the report, he's expected to receive two editions to his name. The baby version will feature slightly degraded attributes, while the base Immortals variant will possess amazing stats across the board.

With all the rumors going on about the inclusion of Henry, Beckenbauer, and many other iconic player cards, the rumored Bale item will certainly provide gamers with more forward choices to choose from.

That said, this article will discuss every leaked detail we know about Bale's rumored Immortals Icon variants in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak by X/@FutSheriff (a reliable leaker). Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Gareth Bale's Immortals promo Icon has been leaked on social media

Gareth Bale is one of the finest wingers and has played for several top-notch clubs, such as Tottenham, Real Madrid, and Los Angeles FC. In the early phases of his career with the Spurs, he started at the left-back position. Hence, that justifies why EA might provide an LB variant for the Welsh forward.

Ad

Later, he moved forward and became a winger, best known for his speed and precise shooting.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After Bale's last appearance in FIFA 23 (currently known as EA FC), EA introduced him as an Icon card. He already possesses a 92-rated Team of the Year (TOTY) SBC card. It has received multiple positive responses from the community for its excellent attributes.

If the rumor from FutSheriff turns out to be true, Bale's base Immortals variant will be more usable and has the caliber to become a meta pick.

Read more: TOTW 29 released, Jude Bellingham headlines the roster

Ad

What could EA FC 25 Gareth Bale Immortals Icon look like in Ultimate Team?

Since EA Sports hasn't really announced anything regarding their upcoming Immortals promo and the player cards included in it, it's very hard to predict the actual stats.

Based on the information from FutSheriff's X post, Bale's baby variant will feature a 91 rating and will contain LB as its primary position. On the other hand, his base variant will possess a 94 rating. Here are the predicted attributes of both variants across the board:

Ad

Gareth Bale Baby Immortals Icon edition

Pace: 99

Shooting: 88

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 87

Physicality: 85

The baby Immortals variant will feature Whipped Pass+, Anticipate+, and Rapid+ playstyles, making it a great choice as a meta left back. Even though the attributes may seem average at first, gamers can use the item on certain EVOs to enhance it according to the meta.

Also read: David Ginola expected to arrive as an Immortals Hero

Gareth Bale Base Immortals Icon edition

Ad

Pace: 99

Shooting: 95

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 74

Physicality: 86

Gareth Bale's Base Immortals edition card will possess Low-Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot+, and Rapid+ traits. These three traits are also quite desirable for a winger. It'll be interesting to see how gamers can exploit the freshly introduced PlayStyle+ in the virtual field.

For more new promo-related leaks and features, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback