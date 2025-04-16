EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish defender with an amazing 90-rated item that gives him the boost he needs to be usable on the virtual pitch. This item serves as a throwback to his spectacular performances for Chelsea in 2017/18.

Ad

The former Premier League superstar was regarded as one of the best attacking wing-backs in the sport during his prime, and his versatility is accurately depicted via the latest EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC. He has well-rounded stats and amazing PlayStyles, and can even play as a centre-back, which will make him a useful option for a lot of squads under the FC IQ system.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Flashback Szczesny SBC, the EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC also requires two squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for both of the segments required to unlock the Celta Vigo defender:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Spain

Spain players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Koopmeiners: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Cata Coll: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Gaetane Thiney (TOTW): 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Ad

The SBC requires two Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it more expensive than the rating requirements of each segment would suggest.

EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 65,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 90-rated defender from LaLiga who can play as either a left-back or a centre-back. He has the Pinged Pass+ and Intercept+ PlayStyles, as well as every other defensive PlayStyle. This will enhance his performances on the virtual pitch and make him a very useful option for gamers looking to upgrade their defensive lineups in Ultimate Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More