EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish defender with an amazing 90-rated item that gives him the boost he needs to be usable on the virtual pitch. This item serves as a throwback to his spectacular performances for Chelsea in 2017/18.
The former Premier League superstar was regarded as one of the best attacking wing-backs in the sport during his prime, and his versatility is accurately depicted via the latest EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC. He has well-rounded stats and amazing PlayStyles, and can even play as a centre-back, which will make him a useful option for a lot of squads under the FC IQ system.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC
Similar to the recently released Flashback Szczesny SBC, the EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC also requires two squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for both of the segments required to unlock the Celta Vigo defender:
Task 1: Spain
- Spain players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Koopmeiners: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Cata Coll: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Gaetane Thiney (TOTW): 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
Task 2: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
The SBC requires two Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it more expensive than the rating requirements of each segment would suggest.
EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 65,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 90-rated defender from LaLiga who can play as either a left-back or a centre-back. He has the Pinged Pass+ and Intercept+ PlayStyles, as well as every other defensive PlayStyle. This will enhance his performances on the virtual pitch and make him a very useful option for gamers looking to upgrade their defensive lineups in Ultimate Team.