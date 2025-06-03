EA FC 25 Marius Worl TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Marius Worl TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German midfielder with a 92-rated version and some very impressive stats. He has been exceptional for Arminia Bielefield in the lower tiers of German club football and has received an overpowered item due to his amazing performances.

This SBC is part of the Rest of the World Team of the Season roster that was released alongside the MLS and Saudi League TOTS players in Ultimate Team. While he might not be as popular as the fan-favorite names released in the major TOTS squads, the EA FC 25 Marius Worl TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC still has the stats to be effective on the virtual pitch.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Marius Worl TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Similar to the previously released Ivan Toney TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC, the EA FC 25 Marius Worl TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires two squads to be completed. The stipulations mentioned in the requirements of this SBC are also very lenient and will make this item extremely affordable for gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Germany

Germany players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Savinho: 82

Chris Smalling: 82

Baumann: 82

Bethany England: 82

Stanislav Lobotka: 82

Marc Cucurella: 82

Jorginho: 82

Jonsdottir: 82

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Hanshaw: 81

Savic: 81

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

William Saliba: 87

Bruno Fernandes: 87

David De Gea: 84

Prasnikar: 84

Yassine Bounou: 84

Giugliano: 84

Alba Redondo: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Baltimore: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

The SBC does not even require any Team of the Season or Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it even easier to complete in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 25 Marius Worl TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 25,000 coins. This is a bargain for a 92-rated midfielder who has 90+ stats across all relevant areas, along with the Pinged Pass+, Intercept+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles. These traits will boost his passing, defending and shooting abilities under the FC IQ system, and his overall rating of 92 will also make him eligible for several Evolutions.

