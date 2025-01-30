EA FC 25 Marta TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has blessed us with the EA FC 25 Marta TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, celebrating the popular Brazillian midfielder's recent performances with a 90-rated card. Known for being one of the longest-serving woman footballers in today's landscape, Marta has played for top clubs like Santos and Tyresö before moving to Orlando Pride in 2017.

Naturally, the upgraded card mirrors her real-life talent, making her pretty effective on the virtual pitch. Players who are nominated for Team of the Year but fail to make it to the final eleven are provided TOTY honorable mention cards. Considering Marta's experience, leadership, and on-pitch qualities, she is the perfect candidate for such glory.

This article will explore all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the Marta TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Marta TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC

Marta TOTY HM SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Like any other TOTY HM SBC, the EA FC 25 Marta TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC requires a certain set of tasks to be completed. However, in this case, EA Sports decided to provide only one task that needed to be completed to acquire Marta's exclusive card.

Read more: Harry Kane TOTY HM SBC

Here are the stipulations:

Task 1: Marta

Brazil Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 1

Andreas Christensen: 83

Andrew Robertson: 85

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Joakim Maehle TOTW: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Leroy Sane: 85

Kai Havertz: 83

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Damaris Egurrola: 83

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Marta TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC is around 50,700 EA FC Coins. It'll be a steal for gamers considering the Brazilian attacking midfielder's elite-tier attributes across the board.

EA FC 25 Marta TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

Marta TOTY HM SBC attributes (Image via EA Sports)

It goes without saying that Marta TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC features a few extraordinary attributes across the board. A Trickster+ playstyle trait, 92 Dribbling, and 5-star skills make her an ideal CAM in terms of attributes. On top of that, she possesses Classic 10++ and Half Winger++, which allow her to be a flexible CAM on the virtual pitch.

Also read: Pedri TOTY HM SBC

However, gamers might face a hard time fitting her into their Ultimate Team due to her links. Marta is a Brazilian CAM who plays in the NWSL. Unless someone's using a few good options like Trinity Rodman or Sophia Smith's card, it'll be hard for them.

For more TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback