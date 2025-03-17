EA FC 25 Matt Doherty FUT Birthday SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The newly revealed Matt Doherty FUT Birthday SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team allows gamers to access an exclusive item of the Wolverhampton right-back. This is Doherty's highest-rated card Ultimate Team, and considering the desirable attributes EA Sports has provided, gamers aren't likely to regret investing in this item.

This article will explore all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to access the EA FC 25 Matt Doherty FUT Birthday SBC item in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Matt Doherty FUT Birthday SBC

Doherty SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Like any other FUT Birthday SBCs, gamers must complete multiple squad-building challenges to access the latest item from Doherty FUT Birthday SBC. Here are the tasks and cheapest solutions to start the SBC from scratch:

Task 1: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your Starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Iago Aspas: 84

Sadio Mane: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Jose Sa: 79

Dani Olmo: 84

Griedge Mbock: 84

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Benjamin White: 84

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Viktor Gyokeres: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Task 2: 84-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 2

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Griedge Mbock: 84

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Benjamin White: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Sadio Mane: 84

Dani Olmo: 84

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Viktor Gyokeres: 84

Nayef Aguerd: 79

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Matt Doherty FUT Birthday SBC is around 24,700 EA FC Coins. Considering the attributes across the board, the item seems very affordable.

EA FC 25 Matt Doherty FUT Birthday SBC: Review

Matt Doherty SBC stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Matt Doherty FUT Birthday SBC features Slide Tackle+ and Bruiser+ playstyle traits. These are two decent playstyles considering the card's caliber. Gamers can easily exploit the 89 Defending and 90 Physicality attributes combined with the traits mentioned. The item also possesses Incisive Pass, Jockey, Anticipate, Rapid, and many more playstyles that can help it perform well in the virtual field.

The card's 5-star skills and weak foot ability could stand out as the best in the current EA FC meta. Overall, it features some decent stats that can be helpful in RB, CB, and RM positions, and the Premier League link will help players place him on any standard PL-heavy Ultimate Team.

For more FUT SBC content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

