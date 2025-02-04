EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 2 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has finally released EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 2 Evolution on Ultimate Team servers. This is the second phase of Future Stars Academy EVOs, in which the Future Stars player cards will receive upgrades to their basic attributes, such as pace, shooting, and dribbling. Those who've evolved their Wonderkids to 84-rated player cards can easily convert them to 88-rated beasts on the virtual pitch.

Interestingly, after the final phase of all three Future Stars Academy EVOs, players will receive two PlayStyles+ traits and an Icon chemistry link to perfectly fit into any Ultimate Team.

Keeping that in mind, this article explores all necessary details including the best players to use, all upgrade levels and challenges, and many more things related to the Methodical Midfielder 2 Evolution.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 2 Evolution

As discussed, gamers who've completed the first phase of EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 2 Evolution can participate. The requirements are straightforward and especially catered towards Future Stars players.

Overall: Minimum 83 and Maximum 84

Rarity: Future Stars EVO

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 2 Evolution

Arthur Vermeeren is a great player for this EVO (Image via EA Sports)

A handful of Future Stars midfielders are a perfect fit to participate in this EA FC 25 Midfielder 2 Evolution. Here's a list of the best players to use:

Ethan Nwaneri: 84

Marcos Leonardo: 84

Niccolo Pissili: 84

Arthur Vermeeren: 84

Rocco Reitz: 84

Upon completion of the evolution, each Future Stars player card mentioned above will convert into 88 overall-rated players with upgraded attributes across the board.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 2 Evolution

The latest EVO offers only one upgrade level (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to Methodical Midfielder 1 EVO, the Methodical Midfielder 2 Evolution offers only one upgrade level. Here are the boosts offered by EA Sports:

Level 1 Upgrades:

Overall: 4

Pace: 3 (Max 90)

Shooting: 3

Passing: 5

Dribbling: 3

Defending: 3

Physical: 3

While there are multiple upgrades for the EVO, gamers must fulfill one straightforward challenge to complete it. This challenge can be done in several Ultimate Team modes.

Level 1 Challenge:

Play four matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

If gamers have participated in the first iteration of Methodical Midfielder Evolution, we recommend they upgrade those cards in this version. Since the concluding phase will convert all Wonderkids into 92-rated overall beasts, it should be worth the effort.

