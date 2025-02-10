EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 3 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the final set of Future Stars Academy EVOs in Ultimate Team, including the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 3 Evolution. This is the last step in transforming a wonderkid of your choice into a 91-rated superstar with two PlayStyle+ traits and Icon chemistry. Like previous similar EVOs, this is also free to complete and does not require coins or FC Points to be unlocked.

The Future Stars Academy system this year has been extremely unique and creative, allowing gamers to upgrade a wonderkid of their choice from 80 overall to 91 overall, while also being able to customize their upgrade patch, PlayStyles, and PlayStyle+ traits.

The EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 3 Evolution is the final piece of the puzzle for gamers who choose a midfield option from the Wonderkid Player Pick.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 3 Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 3 Evolution:

Overall: Exactly 88

Rarity: Future Stars Evolution

PlayStyles: Minimum eight

PlayStyles+: Minimum two

Based on these requirements, it is apparent that gamers will have to complete the previous set of EVOs, such as Methodical Midfielder 2, and the upgrade EVOs for skill moves, weak foot, and PlayStyles.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 3 Evolution

Reitz is one of the best options (Image via EA Sports)

While the EVO can be used on any of the 15 wonderkids offered via the Player Pick released on the first day of the Future Stars event, the boosts on offer here will be ideal for a midfielder. These are some of the best options:

Rocco Reitz: 80

Niccolo Pisilli: 80

Arthur Vermeeren: 80

Marcos Leonardo: 80

All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system once the entire chain has been completed.

All upgrades of the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 3 Evolution

Pisilli is one of the best options (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the previously released Aspiring Attacker 2 and Methodical Midfielder 2 EVOs, which had one level, the EA FC 25 Methodical Midfielder 3 Evolution has two levels in Ultimate Team. These are the upgrades provided by the solitary level of this EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +4

Shooting +3

Long passing +6

Crossing +5

Defending +5

Level 2 upgrades:

Dribbling +4

Physical +5

Vision +6

Short Passing +5

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in any game mode like Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, or Champions to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the entire EVO chain is extremely overpowered and free to complete, making it a worthwhile investment of your time in Ultimate Team.

