EA FC 25 Michael Essien FUT Birthday Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Michael Essien FUT Birthday Icon SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on information provided by X/ASYFutTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable Ultimate Team leaks in the past, so it can be believed that the Ghanaian legend will receive a boosted item soon on the virtual pitch.

The FUT Birthday promo will begin soon in Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has confirmed that all players included in this event will have five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

This will make the rumored EA FC 25 Michael Essien FUT Birthday Icon SBC even more exciting, as it will make him extremely overpowered as a midfielder under the FC IQ system.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader.

The EA FC 25 Michael Essien FUT Birthday Icon SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The former Chelsea FC and Real Madrid superstar is yet to receive any boosted items in Ultimate Team, so the leaked EA FC 25 Michael Essien FUT Birthday Icon SBC will be his first promo version. His base item was a popular choice in the early stages of the game and has stayed relevant via Evolutions, but this SBC could give him the upgrade he needs to be meta again.

He is widely regarded as one of the most overpowered defensive midfielders in the game, and he could now be exceptional in offensive situations, as well, due to the five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot.

What will the rumored EA FC 25 Michael Essien FUT Birthday Icon SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, ASYFutTrader suggests that he will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 80

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 90

Physicality: 92

He is also rumored to possess the Jockey+ and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles, which are exceptional traits for a midfielder to have. While the former will make him better defensively, the latter will enhance his passing abilities on the virtual pitch.

How much will the EA FC 25 Michael Essien FUT Birthday Icon SBC likely cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as he does not have any other promo versions so far in Ultimate Team. His base 86-rated item is worth around 100,000 coins, so a price of around 600,000 to 800,000 coins will be reasonable for such an SBC, if the predicted stats prove to be accurate.

