EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain the 99-rated version of the Egyptian winger. This item was added earlier in the game cycle as part of the FUTTIES event, and fans can now obtain this amazing version via an SBC.

The FUTTIES event was one of the most popular promos of the year, providing gamers with plenty of 99-rated players to add to their squads. The talismanic Liverpool forward was part of FUTTIES Team 5, and he is now available via the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah FUTTIES SBC.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Caroline Graham Hansen SBC, which also offers a 99-rated winger, the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Liverpool

Liverpool players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Jonathan Clauss: 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Joe Gomez: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Jonathan Clauss: 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 3: 93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Frank Lampard: 97

Paul Scholes: 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah FUTTIES SBC: Review

The overall expected costs of the SBC is around 180,000 coins. This is reasonable for an item of this caliber and is similar to the price of the item in the transfer market. This makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition for gamers who have still not managed to pack the Egyptian forward during the ongoing Pre-Season promo.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The item itself can play on the right-wing and as a striker on the virtual pitch. He also has the stats, attributes and PlayStyles required to excel in either role, making him a versatile and overpowered option for any squad under the FC IQ system.

