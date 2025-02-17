EA FC 25 Moise Bombito Grassroot Greats SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has unveiled the EA FC 25 Moise Bombito Grassroot Greats SBC for gamers to grind in Ultimate Team servers. The limited-time squad-building challenge allows them to access an exclusive card of the 88-rated Canadian CB. The footballer debuted in Ligue 1 in 2024 and soon became one of the most impactful players on the pitch.

EA Sports has made a great addition to its roster of SBCs with this 24-year-old defender. This article lists all the tasks of the EA FC 25 Moise Bombito Grassroot Greats SBC that must be completed and their cheapest solutions in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions for the EA FC 25 Moise Bombito Grassroot Greats SBC

Moise Bombito exclusive card SBC tasks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Similar to Ferland Mendy Grassroot Greats SBC, gamers can complete the Moise Bombito Grassroot Greats SBC by performing certain tasks (three in this case). However, two of the tasks require Team of the Week (TOTW) cards, which might cause a deviation in the overall cost of completing the SBC. Regardless of the pricing, these are the tasks and their cheapest solutions to start the SBC from scratch:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1:

Manuel Locatelli: 83

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Aleix Garcia: 84

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Svenja Huth: 85

Bethany England: 82

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Diogo Costa: 84

Federico Dimarco: 84

Sara Dabritz: 84

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 2:

Jane Jonsdottir: 82

Klara Buhl: 83

Sadio Mane: 84

Viktor Gyokeres: 84

Dani Olmo: 84

Duvan Zapata: 83

Roger Fernandes TOTW: 85

Casemiro: 84

Gabriel Martinelli: 83

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Alix Remiro: 84

Task 3: 85-Rated Squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 3:

Gabriel: 86

Ruben Neves: 84

Joao Palhinha: 85

Linda Dallmann: 84

Dani Olmp: 84

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Aleix Garcia: 84

Granit Xhaka: 86

Benjamin White: 84

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang TOTW: 86

Saki Kumigai: 83

The overall cost to complete the Moise Bombito Grassroot Greats SBC is around 83,150 EA FC Coins. Considering the EA FC 25 transfer market's current situation, it's a great price for a defender with a few elite-tier attributes.

EA FC 25 Moise Bombito Grassroot Greats SBC: Review

Moise Bombito special-card attributes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

As mentioned earlier, the EA FC 25 Moise Bombito Grassroot Greats SBC card has a few elite-tier stats. The freshly introduced exclusive item has received a Bruiser+ PlayStyle trait, which is certainly desirable for a CB in the current meta.

Even though the 24-year-old Canadian defender possesses a great Pace (97), his Defending and Passing stats have stopped him from being a well-rounded defender on the virtual pitch. On top of that, gamers might find it hard to place him on their Ultimate Team due to his Canadian and Ligue 1 links. However, if they manage so, it'll be a great investment within standard pricing.

For more content related to the Grassroot Greats promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

