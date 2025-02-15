EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White Grassroot Greats objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has finally introduced the Morgan Gibbs-White Grassroot Greats objective in FC 25, allowing players to get a boosted version of the Nottingham Forest midfielder. White started his career with Wolverhampton Wanderers, though a loan stint at Sheffield United brought him into the limelight. Currently, the attacking prodigy has been making headlines as an exciting prospect in Forest's midfield, earning him a rightful place in the Grassroot Greats promo.

This article will guide gamers regarding the criteria and the rewards of the EA FC 25 Morgan Gibss-White Grassroot Greats objective in the Ultimate Team servers.

The EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White Grassroot Greats objective has been released in Ultimate Team

As discussed, players can now complete EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White Grassroot Greats objective to access Nottingham Forest's promising midfielder. That said, here are the four stipulations to grab the card:

Hard Work: Score one goal and provide one assist in the same match using a player from the EFL Championship in Squad Battles or Rivals on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Morgan Gibbs-White Grassroot Greats objective (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Meanwhile, gamers can also earn various untradable packs as rewards upon completing each task from the objective section. They can earn 78x2, 80x2, 81x2, and 82x3 untradable packs, enabling them to unlock exciting player cards from the current promo depending upon their luck. Here's a detailed description of the rewards:

Hard Work: 78x2 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

78x2 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable) The home of Football: 80x2 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

80x2 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable) Vice-Captain: 81x2 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

81x2 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable) Walking the path of greatness: 82x3 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

Upon completing the Morgan Gibbs-White Grassroot Greats objective, gamers will receive an amazing card.

Morgan Gibbs-White card details

Morgan Gibbs-White card attribute (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

The boosted edition of the Nottingham Forest midfielder features an 87-overall rating. Apart from its exceptional overall rating, the card also possesses a few elite-tier attributes such as 88 passing, 88 dribbling, and 82 physicality. Now, for the most exciting perk, EA has provided a Technical+ playstyle trait, making him a desirable item to use in Ultimate Team.

