  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 03, 2025 17:27 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English playmaker with a 92-rated version. He has had several impressive performances throughout the season for Nottingham Forest, helping his team compete for European qualification.

Ad

The Premier League Team of the Season roster has multiple inclusions from the Nottingham Forest squad, with the EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC being the latest addition. One of the segments of the SBC also offers a 91-rated version of his teammate, Anthony Elanga.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the previously released Marie Katoto SBC, the EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: England

  • England players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Kim Little: 86
  • Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
  • Jose Gimenez: 83
  • Lucas Hernandez: 83
  • Guido Rodriguez: 83
  • Kai Havertz: 83
  • Jonathan Tah: 86
  • Viktor Tsygankov: 83
  • Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: Anthony Elanga

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 3: Premier League

  • Premier League players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Ad
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Ben White: 84

The second squad of the SBC offers a 91-rated version of Swedish winger Anthony Elanga, who also has the stats required to be exceptional on the virtual pitch.

EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 100,000 coins, which is an excellent price for an item of this caliber. The English CAM has impressive stats, attributes, and PlayStyles for his position, making him an effective option under the FC IQ system. With the SBC also offering a special version of Anthony Elanga, it is definitely worth completing for gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications