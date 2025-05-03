EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English playmaker with a 92-rated version. He has had several impressive performances throughout the season for Nottingham Forest, helping his team compete for European qualification.

Ad

The Premier League Team of the Season roster has multiple inclusions from the Nottingham Forest squad, with the EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC being the latest addition. One of the segments of the SBC also offers a 91-rated version of his teammate, Anthony Elanga.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the previously released Marie Katoto SBC, the EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: Anthony Elanga

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 3: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Ad

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Ben White: 84

The second squad of the SBC offers a 91-rated version of Swedish winger Anthony Elanga, who also has the stats required to be exceptional on the virtual pitch.

EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 100,000 coins, which is an excellent price for an item of this caliber. The English CAM has impressive stats, attributes, and PlayStyles for his position, making him an effective option under the FC IQ system. With the SBC also offering a special version of Anthony Elanga, it is definitely worth completing for gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More