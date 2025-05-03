EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English playmaker with a 92-rated version. He has had several impressive performances throughout the season for Nottingham Forest, helping his team compete for European qualification.
The Premier League Team of the Season roster has multiple inclusions from the Nottingham Forest squad, with the EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC being the latest addition. One of the segments of the SBC also offers a 91-rated version of his teammate, Anthony Elanga.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the previously released Marie Katoto SBC, the EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: England
- England players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Viktor Tsygankov: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Luka Modric: 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
Task 2: Anthony Elanga
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
Task 3: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Ben White: 84
The second squad of the SBC offers a 91-rated version of Swedish winger Anthony Elanga, who also has the stats required to be exceptional on the virtual pitch.
EA FC 25 Morgan Gibbs-White TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 100,000 coins, which is an excellent price for an item of this caliber. The English CAM has impressive stats, attributes, and PlayStyles for his position, making him an effective option under the FC IQ system. With the SBC also offering a special version of Anthony Elanga, it is definitely worth completing for gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.