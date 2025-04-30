EA FC 25 Marie Katoto TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Marie Katoto TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French striker with a 93-rated item that has some impressive stats and PlayStyles. Her base 88-rated item is often overlooked despite being one of the highest-rated women in the league, but this SBC version has received the upgrade she needed to be effective on the virtual pitch.

While Lyon secured the D1 Arkema title in dominant fashion this season, PSG still had some consistent performers who earned a spot on the Team of the Season roster. The EA FC 25 Marie Katoto TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest addition to the squad in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Marie Katoto TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC, the EA FC 25 Marie Katoto TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires three squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: PSG

PSG players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Task 2: France

France players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Gaetane Thiney (TOTW): 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

The SBC only requires one TOTS or TOTW player to be completed, which will make it even more affordable for gamers to unlock and add to their squads in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 25 Marie Katoto TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 65,000 coins, which is an excellent price for a 93-rated French striker who has 92 pace, 94 shooting and 92 dribbling. She also has a five-star weak foot, as well as the Low Drive Shot+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles. All these attributes will combine to make her an overpowered attacker under the FC IQ system.

