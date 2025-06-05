EA FC 25 Musab Al Juwair TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Musab Al Juwair TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Saudi Arabian midfielder with a massive upgrade to his Overall rating and stats. He has had an impressive season with Al Shabab in the ROSHN Saudi League, and his latest SBC item is a testament to his abilities.

There have been multiple lower-tier SBC player cards released in Ultimate Team over the course of the Team of the Season promo. These items offer recognition to the contributions of underrated players, and the EA FC 25 Musab Al Juwair TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is arguably the best example. The midfielder has received the stats and attributes required to be a top-tier midfielder in the current meta.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Musab Al Juwair TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Similar to the recently released Brian White SBC, the EA FC 25 Musab Al Juwair TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires just one squad to be completed in the world of Ultimate Team. Despite having exceptional stats in all relevant aspects, the SBC is really cheap and easy to obtain for gamers on a budget looking to upgrade their squads.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the stipulations mentioned in the single squad required to unlock this SBC item:

ROSHN Saudi League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the starting lineup: 11

The SBC does not even require any Team of the Week or Team of the Season items to be completed, which will make it even easier for gamers to get their hands on the special item. These are the cheapest players you can buy to complete this SBC:

William Saliba: 87

Bruno Fernandes: 87

David De Gea: 84

Prasnikar: 84

Yassine Bounou: 84

Giugliano: 84

Alba Redondo: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Baltimore: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

EA FC 25 Musab Al Juwair TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 20,000 EA FC Coins, which is an absolute bargain for a player of this caliber. Not only does the 94-rated midfielder have 90+ stats in all relevant areas, he also has five-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, and meta passing PlayStyles like Incisive Pass+ and Pinged Pass+. He can play as both a CM and a CDM and has useful roles in both positions, making him significantly viable under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More