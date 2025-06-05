EA FC 25 Musab Al Juwair TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Musab Al Juwair TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Saudi Arabian midfielder with a massive upgrade to his Overall rating and stats. He has had an impressive season with Al Shabab in the ROSHN Saudi League, and his latest SBC item is a testament to his abilities.
There have been multiple lower-tier SBC player cards released in Ultimate Team over the course of the Team of the Season promo. These items offer recognition to the contributions of underrated players, and the EA FC 25 Musab Al Juwair TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is arguably the best example. The midfielder has received the stats and attributes required to be a top-tier midfielder in the current meta.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Musab Al Juwair TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the recently released Brian White SBC, the EA FC 25 Musab Al Juwair TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires just one squad to be completed in the world of Ultimate Team. Despite having exceptional stats in all relevant aspects, the SBC is really cheap and easy to obtain for gamers on a budget looking to upgrade their squads.
Check out EA FC 25 review
These are the stipulations mentioned in the single squad required to unlock this SBC item:
- ROSHN Saudi League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
- Number of players in the starting lineup: 11
The SBC does not even require any Team of the Week or Team of the Season items to be completed, which will make it even easier for gamers to get their hands on the special item. These are the cheapest players you can buy to complete this SBC:
- William Saliba: 87
- Bruno Fernandes: 87
- David De Gea: 84
- Prasnikar: 84
- Yassine Bounou: 84
- Giugliano: 84
- Alba Redondo: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Baltimore: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
EA FC 25 Musab Al Juwair TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 20,000 EA FC Coins, which is an absolute bargain for a player of this caliber. Not only does the 94-rated midfielder have 90+ stats in all relevant areas, he also has five-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, and meta passing PlayStyles like Incisive Pass+ and Pinged Pass+. He can play as both a CM and a CDM and has useful roles in both positions, making him significantly viable under the FC IQ system.