EA FC 25 Naomi Feller Fantasy FC objective: All tasks and rewards

Along with Team 2 of the new promo in FC 25, EA Sports has also released the Naomi Feller Fantasy FC objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to access a French Real Madrid Femenino striker. The 23-year-old footballer has been a part of the Liga F squad since 2022 and has made 60 appearances. Considering the attributes of her 88-rated card, gamers will surely not regret the time they must invest to unlock the item.

This article will highlight all the objectives and the small rewards gamers will receive after completing the Naomi Feller Fantasy FC objective in EA FC 25.

The EA FC 25 Naomi Feller Fantasy FC objective is available in Ultimate Team

As discussed, the EA FC 25 Naomi Feller Fantasy FC objective is now live on Ultimate Team servers. Similar to the Carney Chukwuemeka objective, they must complete a certain set of tasks (objectives) to get ahold of the 88-rated item.

Just like any other Fantasy FC item, Naomi's card will be eligible to receive further boosts based on Real Madrid Femenino's real-world performance. Here are the objectives:

Win one: Win one match in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Win one match in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Win three: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode having at least one Fantasy FC player in your starting 11.

Win three matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode having at least one Fantasy FC player in your starting 11. LaLiga Golazos: Score six goals using LaLiga EA Sports players in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Score six goals using LaLiga EA Sports players in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Finesse des Blues: Score four Finesse goals using French players in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Score four Finesse goals using French players in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Play 10 Rivals: Play 10 Rivals matches while having a minimum of two players from Liga F in your starting 11.

Play 10 Rivals matches while having a minimum of two players from Liga F in your starting 11. Play 10 Squad Battles: Play 10 Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of two players from Liga F in your starting 11.

Naomi Feller Fantasy FC objective item (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Apart from the main Fantasy FC, players can also access several small rewards after completing each objective by playing different game modes in Ultimate Team. Here's a list of the rewards:

Win one: Fermin Lopez Fantasy FC Loan player (10 matches)

Fermin Lopez Fantasy FC Loan player (10 matches) Win three: 82+x5 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

82+x5 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable) Bundesliga Bullseye: 82+x7 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

82+x7 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable) English Playmaker: 83+x5 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

83+x5 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable) Rivals 10: 84+x4 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

84+x4 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable) Squad Battles 10: 84+x4 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

Naomi Feller Fantasy FC card details

Naomi Feller card stats (Image via Sportskeeda Gamng/EA Sports)

The Naomi Feller Fantasy FC objective item features an 88-rated ST card of the promising French striker. EA Sports has provided her with a Trivela+ PlayStyle trait, which might not be the ideal option considering her Shooting (88) stat. However, the other featured PlayStyles, such as Rapid and Quick Step, will be quite effective. Regardless of the pros and cons, she can be a great backup striker on the virtual pitch, considering the attributes of this item.

That's all gamers need to know related to Naomi Feller Fantasy FC objective item.

For more FC 25 objective and SBC-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

