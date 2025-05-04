EA FC 25 Nikita Parris TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Nikita Parris TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English attacker with a 93-rated item that has the stats to excel in the current meta. The Brighton winger has received a massive upgrade to her Overall rating, stats, and PlayStyles, and can play in multiple positions on the virtual pitch.
The BWSL Team of the Season roster was added to Ultimate Team alongside the Premier League TOTS squad. This lineup features the best performers from the women's side of English club football, and the EA FC 25 Nikita Parris TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest addition.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Nikita Parris TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the recently released EFL Young Player of the Season SBC, the EA FC 25 Nikita Parris TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires two squads to be unlocked. The stipulations mentioned in these squads are rather lenient as well, which makes the SBC extremely easy and cheap to complete.
These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Barclays WSL
- Barclays WSL players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Douglas Luiz: 83
- Jose Maria Gimenez: 83
- Andrich: 83
- Alvaro Morata: 83
- Leah Galton: 83
- Gavi: 83
- Mateo Kovacic: 83
- Nagasato: 83
- Aymeric Laporte: 83
- Nahuel Molina: 82
- Luis Suarez: 82
Task 2: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Ismael Bennacer: 83
- David Raya: 83
- Gaetane Thiney (TOTW): 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
The SBC demands one TOTS or TOTW player, which could make it slightly more expensive to unlock than the rating requirements would suggest. However, the overall expected cost of this item is still quite low.
EA FC 25 Nikita Parris TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The EA FC 25 Nikita Parris TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC costs around 35,000 EA FC Coins to complete. This is a bargain for such an amazing item. This version of Parris has five-star skill moves, 95 Pace, 93 Shooting, and 94 Dribbling, along with the coveted Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle. She can also play on the right wing and as a striker. All these attributes will make her an exceptional player under the FC IQ system.