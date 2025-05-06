EA FC 25 Olivia Smith TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has unveiled another Barclays Women's Super League player challenge, Olivia Smith TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC for gamers to cherish. Upon completing the required tasks, they'll get a 93-rated Canadian striker, currently playing for Liverpool Women's squad. Having added seven goals to her tally, she has delivered a string of decent performances in the domestic league, earning her rightful spot in the TOTS squad.

For those interested in this highly rated item, this article will explore all tasks and the cheapest solutions for the EA FC 25 Olivia Smith TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Olivia Smith TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Olivia Smith TOTS SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Gamers must build only two squads to complete the EA FC 25 Olivia Smith TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC. Like any other Honourable Mentions item, the overall price of the aforementioned card will depend on the transfer market trends. However, the following should be the optimal solutions to acquire the newly introduced item:

Task 1: Barclays WSL

Barclays WSL players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Griedge Mbock: 84

Linda Dallmann: 84

Yassine Bounou: 84

Ingrid Syrstad Engen: 84

Ann-Katrin Berger: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Risa Shimizu: 79

Kingsley Coman: 84

Hannah Blundell: 84

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Expected Price: 12,350 EA FC Coins

Task 2: Liverpool

Liverpool players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 2

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Cody Gakpo: 83

Lisa Boattin: 84

Jess Fishlock: 83

Rose Lavelle: 87

Jane Campbell: 84

Lionel Messi: 88

Bernando Silva: 88

Jamal Musiala: 87

Kadeisha Bunchanan: 84

Expected Price: 30,600 EA FC Coins

EA FC 25 Olivia Smith TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The new TOTS HM SBC stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Olivia Smith TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item costs around 42,950 EA FC Coins. Considering the attributes across the board, it's a steal price for the Canadian striker. Unlike most Honourable Mentions items, it features 4-star skills and a 5-star weak foot.

Moreover, Smith's TOTS item possesses Rapid+, Press Proven+, and Low-Driven Shot+ traits to fit in the meta. She's one of the versatile BWSL players featuring RM, LM, CAM as alternate positions. Anyone who's looking for a high-rated striker for the BWSL-centric Ultimate Team can opt for this item.

