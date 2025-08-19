EA FC 25 Olivier Giroud FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Olivier Giroud FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French striker with a 98-rated item as part of the Pre-Season promo. This is his first special item as part of the LOSC Lille roster, and he now has the stats and traits required to be overpowered on the virtual pitch.
The former Arsenal and AC Milan forward is widely regarded as one of the most underrated strikers of his generation. While he is not a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to his lack of pace, he sometimes receives special items that have the attributes needed to be effective and meta. The EA FC 25 Olivier Giroud FUTTIES SBC has given him the boost required to be relevant in the latest title.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Olivier Giroud FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Joao Felix SBC, the EA FC 25 Olivier Giroud FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple segments. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each squad:
Task 1: France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 2: Ligue 1
- Ligue 1 players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Jonathan Clauss: 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 3: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Khephren Thuram: 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 4+5: 93-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Gavi: 97
- Park Ji Sung: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 6: 94-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Flint: 96
- Bogle: 95
- Seamus Coleman: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
The SBC does not even require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.
EA FC 25 Olivier Giroud FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 385,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 98-rated striker who has 99 shooting, five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and meta PlayStyles like Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, Press Proven+, Aerial+ and Power Shot+. These attributes and his tall stature will make him a dominant attacker under the FC IQ system.