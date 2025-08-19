EA FC 25 Olivier Giroud FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Olivier Giroud FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French striker with a 98-rated item as part of the Pre-Season promo. This is his first special item as part of the LOSC Lille roster, and he now has the stats and traits required to be overpowered on the virtual pitch.

Ad

The former Arsenal and AC Milan forward is widely regarded as one of the most underrated strikers of his generation. While he is not a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to his lack of pace, he sometimes receives special items that have the attributes needed to be effective and meta. The EA FC 25 Olivier Giroud FUTTIES SBC has given him the boost required to be relevant in the latest title.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Olivier Giroud FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Joao Felix SBC, the EA FC 25 Olivier Giroud FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple segments. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each squad:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Pichon: 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 2: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Jonathan Clauss: 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 3: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Khephren Thuram: 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Ad

Task 4+5: 93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Gavi: 97

Park Ji Sung: 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Yildiz: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Task 6: 94-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

Flint: 96

Bogle: 95

Seamus Coleman: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Sheridan: 95

Vanegas: 95

Jude Bellingham: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

The SBC does not even require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.

EA FC 25 Olivier Giroud FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 385,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 98-rated striker who has 99 shooting, five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and meta PlayStyles like Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, Press Proven+, Aerial+ and Power Shot+. These attributes and his tall stature will make him a dominant attacker under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More