EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on a 98-rated version of the legendary Italian defender. This item was released in packs earlier in the game cycle and is now available via an SBC.
The former AC Milan superstar is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the history of the sport. He received this 98-rated version as part of the FUTTIES event, and fans can now obtain this elite-tier item through the EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini FUTTIES Icon SBC.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini FUTTIES Icon SBC
Similar to the previously released Eusebio SBC, the EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
Solutions:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- Joao Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solutions:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeria: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Koopmeiners: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Viktor Tsygankov: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Luka Modric: 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
Task 4: Squadra Azzurra
- Italy players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Alessandro Del Piero: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 5: Il Capitano
- Milano FC players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Mike Maignan: 89
Task 6: League Legend
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Lautaro Martinez: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 7: Top notch
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 7: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Thuram: 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 250,000 coins, which is similar to the price of the item in the transfer market. With how easy it is to obtain fodder during the ongoing promo, this SBC is certainly worth completing. The item itself has the stats and PlayStyles requires to be one of the best defenders under the FC IQ system.