EA FC 25 Patrick Kluivert Future Stars Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Patrick Kluivert Future Stars Icon SBC has been leaked on social media by X/FUT Sheriff, one of the most popular accounts for reliable Ultimate Team leaks. The legendary Dutchman is yet to receive any special versions this year, so this rumored item will certainly be exciting for fans looking to upgrade their attacking lineups.

The EA FC 25 Future Stars event is among the biggest fan-favorite promos in Ultimate Team every year, with some of the most hyped youngsters receiving upgraded versions. EA Sports has also started including Icons in the promo roster, and the EA FC 25 Patrick Kluivert Future Stars Icon SBC could be the latest addition.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 25 Patrick Kluivert Future Stars Icon SBC could arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The Icon roster released with EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 features massive names like Garrincha, Samuel Eto'o, and Rio Ferdinand. All these players are elite-tier in their respective positions on the virtual pitch, so the leaked EA FC 25 Patrick Kluivert Future Stars Icon SBC has the potential to be overpowered as well.

Patrick Kluivert's son, Justin Kluivert, has been in sublime form recently and has an active Premier League POTM SBC in Ultimate Team. This could be a great time for both father and son to receive SBC versions at the same time, adding to the hype of the promo.

What could the EA FC 25 Patrick Kluivert Future Stars Icon SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests Patrick Kluivert will be 89-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 90

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 44

Physicality: 83

Kluivert is also rumored to possess the Power shot+ PlayStyle while retaining the Power Header+ PlayStyle from his base item. The former will allow him to score from long-range opportunities, while the latter will make him a threat during crossing and set-piece scenarios.

How much could the EA FC 25 Patrick Kluivert Future Stars Icon SBC cost?

It is hard to predict the cost of such an SBC, as the former FC Barcelona and Ajax attacker does not possess any special versions in Ultimate Team so far. However, if the predicted stats prove to be accurate, a price of around 300,000 coins is reasonable for a striker of this caliber.

Not only could Patrick Kluivert have some very impressive stats and two PlayStyle+ traits, but he could also offer Icon chemistry, which is useful for squad building.

