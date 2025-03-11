EA FC 25 Paulo Futre FUT Birthday Hero SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

With the ongoing promo, EA Sports has released EA FC 25 Paulo Futre FUT Birthday Hero SBC in Ultimate Team. Upon completing this exclusive challenge, gamers can access a 90-rated LW card featuring exceptional stats. The freshly introduced variant is the first special promo item for the Portuguese winger in this iteration.

Ad

While Futre's base Hero card has already received a positive response from the community, the latest FUT Birthday item is surely a reflection of his true potential and an investment gamers won't regret.

This article will explore all the necessary tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the EA FC 25 Paulo Futre FUT Birthday Hero SBC in Ultimate Team.

Check out EA FC 25 review

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Paulo Futre FUT Birthday Hero SBC

Tasks to complete Paulo Futre FUT Birthday Hero SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Like the recently released Alexandra Popp SBC, gamers must complete three straightforward tasks to get their hands on the Paulo Futre FUT Birthday Hero SBC item. Although one of the tasks requires one Team of the Week (TOTW) item for completion, it won't affect much the overall cost of the SBC.

Ad

Trending

That said, here are the stipulations and their cheapest solutions to start the squad building challenge from scratch:

Task 1: Portugal

Portugal players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 1

Hannah Blundell: 84

Svenja Huth: 85

Diogo Costa: 84

Katharina Naschenweng: 83

Ashley Lawrence: 85

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

John Stones: 85

Diogo Jota: 85

Cristiana Girelli: 85

Asisat Oshoala: 85

Lauren James: 86

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Ad

Solution 2

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Ingrid Engen: 84

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Lauren James: 86

Declan Rice: 87

Diogo Costa: 84

Bukayo Saka: 87

Hannah Blundell: 84

Nico Paz TOTW: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Task 3: 87-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solution 3

Diogo Jota: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Declan Rice: 87

Asisat Oshoala: 85

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu Grassroot Greats: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Svenja Huth: 85

Ashley Lawrence: 85

Marie Katoto: 88

Riyad Mahrez: 85

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Paulo Futre FUT Birthday SBC is around 193,450 EA FC Coins. The price is quite reasonable for the Portuguese winger given his amazing attributes across the board.

Ad

Read more: TOTW 26 predictions, featuring Putellas, Lukaku and others

EA FC 25 Paulo Futre FUT Birthday Hero SBC: Review

Paulo Futre's latest promo card attributes (Image via EA Sports)

As discussed, the EA FC 25 Paulo Futre FUT Birthday Hero SBC item features excellent stats. The upgraded variant possesses Technical+ and Trickster+ playstyle traits in Ultimate Team.

Ad

While both PlayStyles+ complement his 95 pace and dribbling attributes on the virtual pitch, 84 shooting and 83 passing are surely not desirable. EA could've provided him with better passing and shooting attributes to exploit his goal scoring capabilities on the pitch.

In any case, gamers can surely utilize his Trickster+ trait with 5-star skill moves. Those who like to implement skills with the controller can rely on Futre's Roles++ as a winger. Players who don't mind spending a sufficient amount of EA FC Coins on a Hero can opt for this item.

Ad

For more information on different promo SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback