EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC is rumored to arrive during the third week of the ongoing FUTTIES promo in Ultimate Team. Based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader, the Spanish midfield maestro will receive a boosted item that will be even better than his previous Team of the Season version.The FC Barcelona star played a key role in his club's success last season, leading them to multiple domestic titles and the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC will provide him with the boost he needs to be elite-tier in the current meta once again, as he will undoubtedly be one of the best playmakers on the virtual pitch.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate TeamHe previously received a 96-rated item during the LaLiga Team of the Season event. This item had four PlayStyle+ traits and was extremely in-demand at the time of its release, but has now fallen behind the power curve due to so many new promo items being released. The rumored EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC will make him relevant in Ultimate Team once again.This will be similar to the Vitinha FUTTIES SBC, as he also had a previous TOTS variant and received a +1 boost during FUTTIES.What will the EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, this midfielder SBC item will be 97-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 95Shooting: 90Passing: 96Dribbling: 97Defending: 94Physicality: 94He is also rumored to possess the Tiki Taka+, Incisive Pass+, Intercept+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles. These traits will boost both his passing and defending abilities on the virtual pitch, making him an excellent and versatile midfield option under the FC IQ system.How much will the EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC cost?This item has similar stats and the same overall rating when compared to the Vitinha FUTTIES SBC, which is also a playmaking midfielder item. If the SBC is priced similarly as well, gamers can expect to pay around 700,000 to 900,000 coins for this upcoming version.