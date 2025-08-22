EA FC 25 Pivot Point Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Pivot Point Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their defensive midfielders on the virtual pitch by providing them with an exceptional boost. Not only does this EVO offer some amazing upgrades, it is also free to complete as it does not require any coins or FC points to be unlocked.

This is the final EVO to be released as part of Pre-Season Week 1. This event has provided gamers with plenty of amazing free EVOs, including the recently released Left Wing Sync and Right Wing Sync EVOs. The EA FC 25 Pivot Point Evolution is the perfect new addition to this promo.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Pivot Point Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Pivot Point Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 95

Position: CDM

Defending: Max 98

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Pivot Point Evolution

These are some of the best CDMs that meet the requirements and can be used in this EVO:

Skelly Alvero: 95

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 95

Tijjani Reijnders: 95

Saeed Al Owairan: 95

Leonardo Spinazzola: 95

Ryan Gravenberch: 95

Fred: 95

Vitinha: 95

Fikayo Tomori: 95

Patrick Vieira: 94

Ruud Gullit: 94

Adam Wharton: 94

Patri Guijarro: 94

Zambo Anguissa: 94

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

All these players will become top-tier defensive midfielders under the FC IQ system if used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Pivot Point Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Wizard of Joy EVO, the EA FC 25 Pivot Point Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 92)

Shooting +5 (Max 90)

Heading accuracy +10

Slide Tackle +7 (Max 95)

Interceptions +8 (Max 97)

Passing +7 (Max 95)

Level 2 upgrades:

Dribbling +7 (Max 93)

Jumping +8

Standing Tackle +8 (Max 96)

Defensive Awareness +8 (Max 97)

Stamina +8 (Max 95)

Jockey PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Skill moves +1 star

Weak Foot +2 star

Aggression +7 (Max 95)

Strength +7 (Max 96)

Anticipate and Block PlayStyles

Level 4 upgrades:

Intercept PlayStyle

Bruiser+, Slide Tackle+, Pinged Pass+ and Jockey+ PlayStyles

Level 5 upgrades:

Holding++, Centre-Half++, Deep Lying Playmaker++, Wide Half++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

