EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector 2 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector 2 Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-backs on the virtual pitch. A similar EVO was released during the ongoing promo for right-backs, with a comparable overall cost. Gamers must spend around 40,000 coins or 300 FC Points to unlock it, but the boosts on offer make it worthwhile.
The Team of the Year promo has delivered on the hype, providing gamers with overpowered players in packs, amazing SBCs, and overpowered EVOs that transform low-rated items into elite-tier stars. The EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector 2 Evolution is the latest such addition.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector 2 Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector 2 Evolution:
- Overall: Max 87
- Pace: Max 95
- Dribbling: Max 90
- Physical: Max 89
- Position: LB
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max one
While these requirements are somewhat restrictive, there are still plenty of meta options for this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector 2 Evolution
These are some of the best options for this EVO:
- Theo Hernandez: 87
- Sakina Karchaoui: 87
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Emmanuel Petit: 87
- Diogo Dalot: 86
- Joan Capdevila: 86
- Ferland Mendy: 84
All these players can become top-tier left-backs under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector 2 Evolution
Similar to the previously released Playmaking Protector 1 EVO, the EA FC 25 Playmaking Protector 2 Evolution has four levels. These are the upgrades provided by each level:
Level 1 upgrades
- Defending +5 (Max 86)
- Attack positioning +5 (Max 85)
- Physical +4 (Max 85)
- FK Accuracy +4 (Max 86)
- PlayStyle Bruiser
- PlayStyle Relentless
Level 2 upgrades
- Pace +5 (Max 90)
- Dribbling +4 (Max 85)
- Crossing +5 (Max 88)
- Short Passing +5 (Max 85)
- Long Passing +4 (Max 84)
- PlayStyle Whipped Pass
Level 3 upgrades
- Vision +4 (Max 85)
- Curve +5 (Max 86)
- Weak Foot +2 star
- PlayStyle Intercept
- PlayStyle Anticipate
- Wingback+
Level 4 upgrades
- Attacking Wingback+
- PlayStyle+ Slide Tackle
- Falseback++
- Fullback++
Below are the challenges you have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain these amazing boosts:
Level 1 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Assist two goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win two matches while conceding one goal or fewer in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.