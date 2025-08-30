EA FC 25 Pre Season Joan Garcia objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Pre Season Joan Garcia objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain a 98-rated version of the Spanish goalkeeper. He had an exceptional campaign for Espanyol in LaLiga last season, and his impressive performances earned him a move to FC Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The 98-rated item available via the EA FC 25 Pre Season Joan Garcia objective is his first special item as an FC Barcelona player. He previously received a special item as part of the LaLiga Team of the Season lineup, but this 98-rated version is better in every aspect and has the potential to be one of the best shot-stoppers in the game.

The EA FC 25 Pre Season Joan Garcia objective is now live

The ongoing Pre-Season promo has already provided fans with boosted versions of newly transferred players like Viktor Gyokeres and Florian Wirtz. The EA FC 25 Pre Season Joan Garcia objective is the latest addition during this promo, offering yet another transferred item for fans to add to their squads in Ultimate Team.

Similar to previously released objectives, this item can also be unlocked by completing specific tasks in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles. Each task also offers pack rewards, making it a worthwhile grind even at this stage of the game cycle.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the tasks and rewards included in the EA FC 25 Pre Season Joan Garcia objective:

Play 5 : Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum two players from LaLiga in your starting lineup. Earn a 85+ x5 players pack.

: Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum two players from LaLiga in your starting lineup. Earn a 85+ x5 players pack. Keep 2 Clean Sheets : Keep two clean sheets in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush, Rivals or Champions). Earn a 87+ x3 players pack.

: Keep two clean sheets in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush, Rivals or Champions). Earn a 87+ x3 players pack. The Protector: Concede one goal or fewer in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush, Rivals or Champions). Earn a 88+ x2 players pack.

Concede one goal or fewer in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush, Rivals or Champions). Earn a 88+ x2 players pack. Win 4: Win four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum four Spanish players in your starting lineup. Earn a 87+ x5 players pack.

Win four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum four Spanish players in your starting lineup. Earn a 87+ x5 players pack. Competitive: Win three matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn a 89+ x2 players pack.

All these tasks are not too difficult to complete, with only one segment being placed exclusively in online game modes.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The 98-rated goalkeeper item itself has all the stats and PlayStyles required to be elite-tier under the FC IQ system, making this a worthwhile objective in Ultimate Team.

